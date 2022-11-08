Effective: 2022-11-10 10:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Carter; Fallon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/2 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO