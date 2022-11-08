Read full article on original website
Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
What will Pelosi do now? ‘The choice is hers to make’
As speculation builds around what Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will do next year, many Democrats say the party’s surprisingly strong performance in this week’s midterms yields a simple answer: Whatever she wants. Pelosi, who has served as the Democratic leader for the past two decades, has previously pledged...
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets rally to boo Paul Pelosi, says he should have had a gun and shot his attacker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday ahead of the mid-term elections.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
WATCH: Obama responds to heckler while speaking out against attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
"You wouldn't just interrupt people in the middle of a conversation. It's not how we do things," Obama told the heckler during a rally in Detroit.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
How Nancy Pelosi went from San Francisco housewife to the most powerful woman in US politics
Nancy Pelosi, a former housewife, made history as the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at her life, family, and success.
Trump defends attacks on ‘animal’ Nancy Pelosi because ‘she impeached me twice’
Donald Trump calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’. Former President Donald Trump called Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” at a rally near Dayton, Ohio on the eve of the midterm elections. Mr Trump, appearing at the event to boost Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, lashed out...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
