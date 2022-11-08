Nobody has to tell Marcus Freeman that every game on the schedule merits attention. Even though Notre Dame has won six of seven and is coming off a stirring victory over Clemson, the Irish can’t afford to overlook anyone. “We have to turn the page and get ready for a Navy opponent that’s tough and that is a unique style of offense that will present some issues if you’re not ready to go,” Freeman said. Freeman’s first full season as Notre Dame’s coach has been a topsy-turvy one. The Irish have wins over North Carolina, BYU, Syracuse and Clemson, the last of which vaulted them to No. 20 in both the AP poll and the playoff rankings. They’d be even higher, of course, if they hadn’t lost to the likes of Marshall and Stanford.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO