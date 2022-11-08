Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.

