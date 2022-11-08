Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge gets good news on eve of market opening
Before Aaron Judge gets his ka-ching, the Yankees’ free agent will be adding some silver to his trophy case. The first biggie came Wednesday when Judge was the American League receipt of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each circuit. Judge will...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
There Are 5 'Most Likely' Free Agency Teams For Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge could alter MLB's landscape with his free-agent decision. The star outfielder should receive plenty of suitors following a 62-homer season, but there's likely a short list of legitimate contenders to land the slugger. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked the five likeliest destinations. Here's the former MLB general manager's...
CBS Sports
MLB trade candidates: Rafael Devers, Shane Bieber among 20 players who could move; Shohei Ohtani to stay put?
The 2022-23 offseason has begun and there has already been one major free-agent signing: Edwin Díaz returned to the Mets on a reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. It's very rare for a top free agent to re-sign during the five-day exclusive negotiating period. Usually once a player makes it this far, they see what free agency has to offer. Kudos to the Mets for acting swiftly and keeping their closer.
What MLB sources expect from Cubs this winter
LAS VEGAS — Based on the first few days of the offseason and impressions from agents and MLB team executives at the annual general managers meetings in Las Vegas, a road map for the Cubs’ offseason might be starting to emerge. Ten observations based on insider chatter and...
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
MLB
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
MLB
Here are the 2022 finalists for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and MOY
The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday night. The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
MLB
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
MLB
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
MLB
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
MLB
The Twins need a starting shortstop. Where will they find one?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Carlos Correa is no longer a Minnesota Twin. Now what?. Correa opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $105.3 million contract...
MLB
Here's the best trade chip for every team
The Hot Stove will be burning with free-agent talk all winter, but general managers will also turn to the trade market as they attempt to tweak their rosters for 2023. The objectives of these executives will differ; some will look to shed payroll, while others will seek answers to their club’s problem areas. Either way, the end result will be some deals that help reshape the baseball landscape.
Comments / 0