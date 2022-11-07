Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Vikings might be facing Case Keenum at quarterback in Week 10 vs. Bills
The Minnesota Vikings will be traveling to Buffalo to take on the 6-2 Bills in Week 10. Tipico Sportsbook has Buffalo favored by 7.5 points, but those odds might change due to an injury Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. Per NFL Network’s...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Vikings Film Room: T.J. Hockenson is going to thrive in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings made a bold acquisition at the trade deadline when they acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. They were in need of a tight end with Irv Smith Jr. set to miss 8-10 weeks and with Smith Jr. set to hit free agency this offseason, the Vikings would need to make a decision on his future.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bills are a 6-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Sean Payton takes dig at Kirk Cousins after both appear on ManningCast
Cousins had a friendly exchange with the Mannings before the glib Payton's guest spot.
The Vikings Top Offensive Performers at Commanders, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings topped the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, in a game featuring a 10-point 4th Quarter comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Washington’s defense did its best to smother the Vikings for about three total quarters, but Minnesota turned on the offensive gas in the final period, thanks to Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and newcomer T.J. Hockenson.
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Bleacher Report
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
With plenty of time left before the trade deadline expires in most fantasy football leagues, it might be a great time to sell high on the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk has been the top performer in a Niners passing offense that's unsurprisingly in the middle of the pack with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
The fantasy football trade deadline is fast approaching, leaving managers with a difficult decision on whether to sell high or keep riding the wave with the Miami Dolphins' prolific offense. Tyreek Hill comes into Week 10 on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is the top wideout...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Week 10 power rankings: The Vikings sneak up into the top 2
The Minnesota Vikings officially have the second-best record in the National Football League and the power rankings aren’t all the way there in reflecting that just yet. The Vikings have been consistently in the top five across the power rankings but they aren’t getting the respect they deserve considering how good they have been this year.
Vikings vs. Cowboys will not be flexed to Sunday night in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to be flexed into primetime during week 11 when they host the Dallas Cowboys. The decision needed to be made by Tuesday morning and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will not be flexed into primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers get that spot.
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday 'Fully Experienced Enough' to Be Colts' Interim HC, Jim Irsay Says
Many are questioning the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach to replace Frank Reich. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay is standing by his decision. Irsay told reporters during a press conference Monday that Saturday "is fully experienced enough" and "is...
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other Bills injuries
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates for numerous players on his team early this week. On Monday, McDermott, speaking via video conference, started off at the top with the player on everyone’s mind: Quarterback Josh Allen. In the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is considered "day-to-day" and added it is "not nothing. But not catastrophic." Murray has 2,168 passing yards and 359 rushing yards...
Bleacher Report
Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing
Even though we're only halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the 2023 coaching carousel is already starting to turn. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after their 3-5-1 start, making him the second coach to be fired this season. They proceeded to tab Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach even though he has zero coaching experience in college or the NFL, which serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the process of hiring a coach can be.
