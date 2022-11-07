ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Top Offensive Performers at Commanders, per PFF

The Minnesota Vikings topped the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, in a game featuring a 10-point 4th Quarter comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Washington’s defense did its best to smother the Vikings for about three total quarters, but Minnesota turned on the offensive gas in the final period, thanks to Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and newcomer T.J. Hockenson.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Bleacher Report

Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing

Even though we're only halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the 2023 coaching carousel is already starting to turn. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after their 3-5-1 start, making him the second coach to be fired this season. They proceeded to tab Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach even though he has zero coaching experience in college or the NFL, which serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the process of hiring a coach can be.

