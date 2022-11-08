Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to major Shohei Ohtani update
The question of whether the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani has been floated a lot in recent months. The team has made it clear that there was no sign of dealing the 2021 AL MVP, even as rumors ramped up around the trade deadline this year.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
dodgerblue.com
Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out
When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Angels News: Recently Hired Pitching Coach Shares Excitement on Twitter
He's ready to get to work with the Angels pitching staff.
Padres' Manny Machado again an NL MVP finalist
The Padres' Manny Machado named a finalist for NL MVP for the second time in three years; Bob Melvin not a finalist for NL manager of the year
ABC30 Fresno
Judge, Ohtani, Alvarez finalists for American League MVP
In the next phase of a historic American League MVP race, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Angels led the list of finalists for MLB's Baseball Writers' Association of America awards, according to balloting results revealed Monday night. Calling the seasons put up by Judge and...
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Pirates acquire power-hitting first-baseman in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
ABC30 Fresno
Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020
LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
ABC30 Fresno
Padres discuss playing Fernando Tatis Jr. at multiple positions
LAS VEGAS -- The San Diego Padres, having concluded their march through the postseason, are now clear on the official end to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension -- April 20, barring any postponements. But there are other matters to sort through. The first is Tatis' position. The second, and most important,...
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles takes on Sacramento, aims to stop 4-game slide
Sacramento Kings (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-9, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lakers take on Sacramento. Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Looking to Improve the Bullpen This Offseason
The bullpen was a weak spot for the Angels in 2022.
Comments / 0