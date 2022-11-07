Read full article on original website
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
Wolverine recruiting report: Why Ronnie Bell’s brother committed to Michigan
Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell was set to play basketball at Missouri State before Jim Harbaugh came calling. The Wolverines were the only program to offer Bell a football scholarship, and the low three-star recruit jumped at the opportunity. With Bell, the No. 1,473-ranked recruit in the 2018 class, on track...
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum for the Heisman
CJ Stroud +175 –> +145. There has been significant movement on Corum, who was a longshot at +8000 at the open but has been bet down to +600. The Wolverines running back is behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+145) and Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (+300) in betting odds, meaning that he has the shortest odds of any non-quarterback in the country.
Dual-sport MSU athlete Keon Coleman says only one difference between Tucker & Izzo
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
Michigan Moves Up
This is why we love college football. Just one week into the College Football Playoff rankings, there were some shake-ups to say the least. Three teams ahead of the Wolverines lost this weekend allowing U-M to slide right into the top four after destroying Rutgers in Piscataway. Georgia beat Tennessee, LSU beat Alabama and Notre Dame beat Clemson. Now, the Wolverines are No. 3.
Michigan Has Attention Of Recruit Committed To B1G School Following Offer
Three-star Minnesota RB pledge Darius Taylor received an offer from Michigan. Taylor, a Walled Lake, Michigan native, is ranked as the No. 9 player in the state and No. 29 overall:. Taylor visited Michigan for the MSU game.
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh says 'time is now' for Wolverines, media offers takes on playoff hopes
"Our time is now. Our time is not last year. It's not next year. Our time is now, and we’re on a ride," Harbaugh said during Tuesday night's radio show, via The Michigan Insider. "It's a happy ride, and it could be even a magical ride. So let's focus on the task at hand which is, today, let's have the best meetings possible, best practice possible."
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University
Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
Tom Izzo Says There Were ‘Other Bad Guys’ Regarding Tunnel Assault By MSU Players
Tom Izzo, following Michigan State’s first basketball game, and the incident in the tunnel where eight MSU players were suspended for assaulting a couple of Michigan players:
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
