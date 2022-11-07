ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
SportsGrid

Michigan Wolverines RB Blake Corum for the Heisman

CJ Stroud +175 –> +145. There has been significant movement on Corum, who was a longshot at +8000 at the open but has been bet down to +600. The Wolverines running back is behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (+145) and Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (+300) in betting odds, meaning that he has the shortest odds of any non-quarterback in the country.
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Moves Up

This is why we love college football. Just one week into the College Football Playoff rankings, there were some shake-ups to say the least. Three teams ahead of the Wolverines lost this weekend allowing U-M to slide right into the top four after destroying Rutgers in Piscataway. Georgia beat Tennessee, LSU beat Alabama and Notre Dame beat Clemson. Now, the Wolverines are No. 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh says 'time is now' for Wolverines, media offers takes on playoff hopes

"Our time is now. Our time is not last year. It's not next year. Our time is now, and we’re on a ride," Harbaugh said during Tuesday night's radio show, via The Michigan Insider. "It's a happy ride, and it could be even a magical ride. So let's focus on the task at hand which is, today, let's have the best meetings possible, best practice possible."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores standout Jaxon Huffman signs with Michigan State University

Mona Shores pitcher Jaxson Huffman signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Michigan State University in the fall of 2023. The signing event took place in the Sailor Center at Mona Shores high school in the Hanichen Gymnasium. During his junior season, Huffman went 11-0 on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI

