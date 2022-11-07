Colorado takes care of UC Riverside in season opener

Colorado checked some but not all of the boxes you’d like to see marked for a season opener.

Keeping in mind that UC Riverside was an average-looking Big West men’s basketball team, the Buffs did maintain strong energy throughout most of Monday evening in their 82-66 win.

After falling behind 15-14 early, Colorado went on a 14-0 run and preserved a double-digit lead for the remainder.

Four Buffs scored double-digit points but transfer J’Vonne Hadley’s performance , on both sides of the court, impressed the most. Hadley was one of the few Buffs who excelled on the glass with his team-best nine rebounds, and his defensive stop percentage of 70.5 was second to only Julian Hammond.

Colorado’s other newcomers also played well in their debuts. Jalen Gabbidon was 4-of-5 from the field, Ethan Wright scored a pair of buckets and Javon Ruffin, who was hurt last year, scored seven off the bench. As a whole, the Buffs were 47% from the field and an encouraging 46% from deep while holding the Highlanders to 40% shooting.

Rebounding, however, was an issue. UC Riverside’s 43 rebounds were more than CU allowed to any nonconference opponent last season, a likely result of losing Jabari Walker and Evan Battey. Seven-footer Lawson Lovering got the start and only hauled in three of Colorado’s 44 total and Luke O’Brien had six in his 17 minutes.

Colorado visits Grambling State up next Friday.

