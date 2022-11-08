PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- With several new lighting displays across its 160 acres, Dollywood theme park—the 14-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event—now boasts more than 6 million shining, shimmering lights as part of the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 5- Jan 1, 2023). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005119/en/ Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana features more than 6 million lights for guests to enjoy. The 14-time Golden Ticket winner for Best Theme Park Christmas event begins Nov. 5 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

9 DAYS AGO