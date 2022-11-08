Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Move over, volleyball. The women in the state of Nebraska can play high-level basketball, too. The No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha and No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln won their openers on Monday after appearing together in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas, with the Longhorns and Baylor, is the only other state with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
klkntv.com
‘It started with a dare’: Nebraska volleyball prepares for 300th sellout
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spent his Tuesday giving a history lesson. The Huskers will play their 300th consecutive sellout game on Friday against Iowa. Cook said the sellout streak started in 2001, when the Huskers still called the Nebraska Coliseum their home. “For...
Corn Nation
2023 wing Eli Rice signs with Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lone commit has officially signed as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Eli Rice, a three-star wing recruit per Rivals, has signed with Nebraska. He reclassified from 2022 to take a gap year to play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and made an official visit to Nebraska in July. Rice gave a verbal just a few weeks later.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball opens season with blowout victory over Omaha
For the first time in Nebraska women’s basketball history, every player that saw time made a three-pointer. The Huskers accomplished this while shooting 41% from deep as they cruised past Omaha 100-36. Junior guard Trinity Brady got the start in place of injured senior guard Sam Haiby in the...
Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Nebraska Football: Why Joseph’s comments about the QB race should worry Husker fans
While Nebraska football head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t ruled him out just yet, it seems extremely unlikely that Casey Thompson will be able to go against the Michigan Wolverines. Thompson was injured in the Cornhuskers game against Illinois and didn’t play against Minnesota. After both Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy have seen action in both games (though one has seen more action than the other) there’s still a big question about who will get the start against the Wolverines.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker football scouting report: Michigan
Record: 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) It took over a half-decade, but Michigan has finally delivered on the promise that seemed like a guarantee when Jim Harbaugh took the helm of his alma mater in 2015. The Wolverines, now No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, have seen little dropoff from last season’s breakout Big Ten title and CFP run.
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Daily Nebraskan
Democrat George Dungan III running for Nebraska Legislature
George Dungan III is entering the Nebraska political landscape for the first time, following a career as a public defender – disheartened by growing political division, he said. Dungan, a Democrat, is running to represent Nebraska’s 26th District as state senator, which encompasses northeast Lincoln and neighbors the University...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Daily Nebraskan
Republican Russ Barger running for Nebraska Legislature
From being a scout leader to serving as a natural resources district director, Russ Barger views the Nebraska State Legislature as the next step in a career in public service. Barger, a Republican, faces George Dungan III, a Democrat, on Tuesday to represent Nebraska’s 26th District as a state senator, which encompasses northeast Lincoln and neighbors the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. According to Ballotpedia, this is a “battleground race,” as neither party in the district has a partisan lean greater than 55%.
