Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc27.com
Lady Lions sneak past Norfolk State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following...
abc27.com
Defensive line ‘licking their Chops’ against Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Penn State’s road win at Indiana was a win for the big fellas on offense, the defensive line helped set the stage for a record setting day. Coach James Franklin opened his Tuesday press conference naming each defensive linemen as a Player...
abc27.com
Tengwall out, Nourzad commits to 2023
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State starting guard Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the season. Coach James Franklin made the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The starting guard was injured ahead of the Michigan game and had a season-ending surgery. Offensive line health has been a problem...
abc27.com
No. 14 Penn State hopes to continue ascent vs. Maryland
Penn State has beaten the teams it was expected to beat and lost to the usual powerhouses of the Big Ten, Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 14 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, and there’s room for them to keep climbing if they win out, starting with their Saturday game against Maryland in State College, Pa.
abc27.com
Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
abc27.com
Largest childcare center in Central Pa. is now open
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Goddard School for Early Childhood Development officially opened its doors in Enola on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. With the completion of the new Goddard School on 4800 Woodland Drive, this school has officially become the largest childcare center in Central Pennsylvania and is also now the largest Goddard school on the east coast, according to the on-site owner Jordan Zielinski.
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
abc27.com
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
abc27.com
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting someone in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported...
abc27.com
I-83 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Route 581 is back open Tuesday morning after a late-night crash closed the I-83 on-ramp. A tractor-trailer crashed and flipped over, blocking US 581 East at the ramp onto I-83 South in Cumberland County on Monday night. The truck was blocking the roadway...
abc27.com
Carlisle man indicted in relation to four overdose deaths
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury indicted Carlisle resident Baishi Jermaine Bailey, 48, on charges related to the December 2020 deaths of four people, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 8, 2022. According to a release from the district attorney’s office, the charges come after...
Comments / 0