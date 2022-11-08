Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's Democratic delegation reflects on election wins
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several federal races in New Hampshire were expected to be very close Tuesday night, but they didn't turn out that way. New Hampshire's two U.S. representatives and two U.S. senators are still all Democrats. "I'm obviously excited to be reelected to the U.S. Senate," said U.S....
Status Quo for NH’s Political Landscape but Dems Pick Up Some State House Seats
CONCORD – Voters here essentially kept things the same returning their governor, congressional delegation, and the exact same Executive Council for another term in office. The voters jumped around between support for Republicans and Democrats but seemed to reject the hard-right candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With...
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party in at least three decades, according to unofficial results from the House clerk. If those results hold, the House would be made up of 203 Republicans and 197 Democrats. The Associated Press has not called many of the races, and recounts are likely. While the 24-member state Senate has generally been more stable, control of the House has flipped in six of the last nine elections, most recently in 2020 when Republicans gained a 26-vote majority. The GOP’s largest advantage was during the 2011-12 session, when they held nearly three-quarters of the seats.
NECN
New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
Residents voting in New Hampshire’s midterm election were tasked with making decisions in several key races that could have national implications. Residents helped decided two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan declared...
WMUR.com
Democrat Pete Buttigieg, RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks express optimism about election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In interviews with WMUR on Election Day, key figures in national politics struck a positive tone regarding their parties' chances. WMUR spoke Tuesday with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who was representing the Democratic National Committee, and Republican National Committee co-chairman Tommy Hicks. "A very clear...
WMUR.com
Turnout high for midterm election in New Hampshire, secretary of state says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's secretary of state said Wednesday that large numbers of voters turned out Tuesday in what was a good night for incumbents in the major races. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was elected to a fourth term in office, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S....
WMUR.com
Political analyst breaks down New Hampshire State House, Senate balance of power as results come in
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire could see a change of leadership at the New Hampshire State House. The way things are shaping up right now, New Hampshire Republicans control the governor's office, the Executive Council and the state Senate, but the New Hampshire House could provide results that political analysts say they haven't seen in a long time.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire re-elects all incumbents in statewide offices
WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton offers his analysis after Granite Staters re-elected Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. See the results here.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman. Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.
WCVB
Massachusetts & New Hampshire election results: Governor, ballot questions, Congress, more
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey will be Massachusetts' next governor, the Associated Press projected as soon as polls closed Tuesday night. Healy becomes the state's first woman and first openly gay candidate to be elected governor. Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the...
WMUR.com
Candidates for New Hampshire governor reach out to voters before election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term in office, but Democratic challenger Tom Sherman said it's time for a change. Both candidates were focused on making their final pitches to voters Monday, ahead of the polls opening Tuesday morning. >> NH governor...
WMUR.com
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire candidates give final pitches for 2022 general election
New Hampshire general election candidates make their final pitches ahead of Election Day. Chris Sununu (R) declined to participate in a final pitch. Watch a recap of the final pitches in the player below.
Boston Globe
Everyone thought this Republican would be easier to beat. He may win anyway.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During the primary, Democrats and Republicans seemed to agree on at least one thing: Don Bolduc would be the easier candidate for the Democratic incumbent to beat. Yet in the final days before the midterm elections, the hard-charging, Trump-supporting former Army brigadier general is polling neck-and-neck...
WMUR.com
Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don't see the results above,...
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters ready to head to polls in what could be record turnout
DERRY, N.H. — Voter turnout in New Hampshire could set a record for a midterm election, and voters said Monday there are several issues driving them to the polls. More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
Comments / 3