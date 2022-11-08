ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

WCAX

Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting-turned-car-crash in Rutland Monday evening left a Brooklyn, New York, man dead. It’s a neighborhood known for drug problems and police say they are paying attention to neighbors’ concerns. Rutland resident Samantha Mears says she came home Monday night to an active homicide...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

New York police searching for missing North Country woman

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home. Vermont students to take new state test in the spring. Updated: 8 hours ago. Vermont students...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire

CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. They say the person caught on surveillance video robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday morning. No one...
QUEENSBURY, NY
sevendaysvt

Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says

In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
BERLIN, VT
willistonobserver.com

Firefighters called to rogue backyard fire

A backyard fire pit on South Brownell Road was consumed by an out-of-control fire Friday, before Williston firefighters arrived to extinguish it. A citizen called the fire station to report the fire.
WILLISTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges

On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
WCAX

Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

