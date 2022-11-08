Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting-turned-car-crash in Rutland Monday evening left a Brooklyn, New York, man dead. It’s a neighborhood known for drug problems and police say they are paying attention to neighbors’ concerns. Rutland resident Samantha Mears says she came home Monday night to an active homicide...
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home. Vermont students to take new state test in the spring. Updated: 8 hours ago. Vermont students...
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
Police say man shot to death in Rutland was targeted
Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, was found dead Monday near Cleveland Avenue and State Street,
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
New York armed robbery suspect caught on camera
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. They say the person caught on surveillance video robbed the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in the town of Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday morning. No one...
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
Queensbury armed robbery under investigation
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.
Firefighters called to rogue backyard fire
A backyard fire pit on South Brownell Road was consumed by an out-of-control fire Friday, before Williston firefighters arrived to extinguish it. A citizen called the fire station to report the fire.
Armed drug trafficker sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Wednesday.
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
