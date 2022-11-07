Denver approves crosswalk, welcomes Ulibarri Park

Denver City Council took steps to improve pedestrian safety Monday night, and took time to honor a couple who made their mark on the city in the 1960s and '70s.

Council approved approved a budget amendment that adds $1.1 million for the purchase of pedestrian crosswalk signals — but it was half of what members wanted. After reviewing Mayor Michael Hancock's initial budget, council asked for $2.2 million for this project. Hancock denied this request, arguing the money could be sourced from other city programs. The money will be taken from the city's reserve fund.

"I've spoken to (the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure) and if we were to use the previously budgeted funds, we would get the (signals), but not other traffic calming measures that were already in the works for 2023," District 5 councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said.

In 2021, 92 pedestrians were killed statewide according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Fifteen were killed in Denver.

This year, 17 pedestrians have been killed to date in Denver, according to Denver Police and previous Denver Gazette reporting.

District 2 Councilman Kevin Flynn said he was initially hesitant to support the measure due to the impact it would have on the city's reserve fund balance. The city's goal is to keep 15% of annual operating expenses in reserve and does not allocate it to capital projects. The city's reserve policy specifies that the reserve fund "should not go below 10 percent of operating expenditures, except in response to a severe economic or other crisis." Flynn said the past couple of years have seen the city's fund balance in the low 20% range by the end of the year, even when the city was wracked by the COVID-19 pandemic and largely shut down.

"I usually would have a concern about the fund balance," Flynn said. "The city's budget office ... [uses] very conservative estimates for revenue and they usually turn out good."

Flynn supported the amendment and the council passed the budget increase 10-0.

Council then took time to honor a couple at the very heart of Denver's Chicano Movement, known as the hub of that movement in the 1960s and '70s.

The couple — Elaine and Alfred Ulibarri — dedicated their lives to their community, and together they fought for human rights while providing leadership to various social organizations. They often hosted events at a small "pocket park" on Bryant Street.

Denver city leaders chose to honor the Ulibarris by naming that park after them.

Ulibarri Park, as it is now known, is not just named after the activist couple —Ulibarri also means "new village."

"This is one step, one transformative step in the right direction for a neighborhood that has suffered so many inequities," said Evon Lopez, the Ulibarri's daughter. "So as we keep trying to build back better, this is a great way to start."

Once the council voted 9-0 in favor of the bill, the Lopez family received a standing ovation from those present. The effort Monday night was the conclusion of a more than seven year journey according to District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark.

Next steps may take upwards of six months according to Lopez, but she says she is excited regardless.

"This has been a long time coming," he said, drawing out each word. "Does this fix everything? Does this correct all the inequities that we've experienced? No, but it's a big step, to come forward and to be able to give a name to a place that has always had hurt and that's always been that center of community."