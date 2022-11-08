ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks

DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

