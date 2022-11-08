Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
Police seeking help in trailer theft, homicide case
Police are asking for help in one trailer theft, one homicide, a retail fraud case and two people are wanted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police release new footage of fatal road rage shooting from September
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe Police released new footage to Local 4 of a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Its release comes as the victim’s family held a protest Tuesday condemning the police investigation. “We want the criminal investigation reopened, we want charges brought,” said Ty Hale’s...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month. Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Several hospitalized following explosion at Oakland County apartment community -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex. Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex...
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?
Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police. Police say there are “still great people out there.”
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists take fight to Detroit City Council, push for answers into death of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Activists took their fight to Detroit City Council as they pushed for answers into the shooting death of Porter Burks. The 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed by officers last month during a mental health crisis. Since Porter’s death, activists have been calling for the department to release the names of the officers involved in his death.
candgnews.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
