Virginia State

Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Winning Numbers Revealed for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot After Overnight Delay

The California lottery announced the winning numbers for its massive jackpot after security protocols delayed Monday's highly anticipated drawing Check those tickets! The numbers are finally in for Powerball's record-breaking $1.9 billion jackpot after the drawing was delayed Monday over security protocols. The winning numbers revealed Tuesday are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball is 10, lottery officials announced. It was not immediately clear if any players matched all six numbers in the drawing. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Radio Iowa

Four Iowa tickets just miss record Powerball jackpot, winner sold in California

The spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery says one winning ticket for last night’s record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was sold in California. Mary Neubauer says the drawing was delayed due to verification issues. “Before every Powerball jackpot drawing occurs, all the lotteries in the game have to account for all of the plays that they’ve sold, because we certainly wouldn’t want anybody’s ticket to be left out of the mix so that they wouldn’t be in the run for the jackpot that night. And then they also have to balance the sales figures that they have,” Neubauer says.
IOWA STATE
NBC12

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

70-year-old Delaware woman claims $100,000 lottery prize — then wins $300,000 more on her way home

As people anxiously await to see who will take home the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball prize, one lucky person in Delaware had a major win from scratch-offs. Delaware Lottery officials announced that a 70-year-old woman got the prize of a lifetime last month after she won $100,000 from scratch-off tickets — and then after buying more to celebrate, won another $300,000.
DELAWARE STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
iheart.com

North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife

A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
CLEMMONS, NC
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

VIRGINIA STATE

