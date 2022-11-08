Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
WWE Raw Recap as Seth Rollins Returns and Austin Theory's Cash-In Backfires
WWE Raw is back after its sojourn in Saudi Arabia for the fourth Crown Jewel, and Austin Theory was one of the night's biggest losers
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Seth Rollins issues an open challenge for the United States title
Two days after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw will begin the build to their next big show, Survivor Series on Nov. 26. The theme of this year's Survivor Series is War Games, bringing the big spectacle of the classic NWA match to the WWE main roster after years of it being a major attraction for the NXT brand.
411mania.com
WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it. – WWE has released a new video showing the top 20...
ComicBook
Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired
WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Planning “Craziness” for WarGames at Survivor Series
Fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches, according to Bryan Alvarez’s Twitter Super Followers feed. The reason for this is that WWE requires footage for future video packages, and the only footage they currently have is from NXT. The majority of the footage they have is of NXT talent who is no longer with the company.
ComicBook
AEW Rampage Spoilers: World Title Eliminator Tournament Winners and All-Atlantic Title Results Revealed
After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday's episode of Rampage, and for those who would like to know all the spoilery details ahead of the episode, we've got all of them right here. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for this week's Rampage (via Wrestling Headlines), so if you don't want to know it's best to turn back now. The biggest reveals had to do with the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with two matches in the tournament occurring during the episode, though a third match ended up not being taped. Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and someone was chokeslammed into a chair, so it was a rather loaded episode all in all.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
stillrealtous.com
Title Match Announced For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA and it will focus on the fallout from the Crown Jewel premium live event. Seth Rollins didn’t defend the US Title at Crown Jewel, but it’s been announced that Rollins will be in action tonight when he defends the belt in an open challenge.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Jason Jordan – Seth Rollins from RAW, WWE Producers for Last Night’s Show, More
– WWE Producer Shane Helms had the week off and was not at last night’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. Word is that Helms has been away from home heavily as of late while he and Drew Gulak helped Logan Paul prepare for WWE Crown Jewel. – Last night’s...
