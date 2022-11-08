After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday's episode of Rampage, and for those who would like to know all the spoilery details ahead of the episode, we've got all of them right here. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for this week's Rampage (via Wrestling Headlines), so if you don't want to know it's best to turn back now. The biggest reveals had to do with the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with two matches in the tournament occurring during the episode, though a third match ended up not being taped. Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and someone was chokeslammed into a chair, so it was a rather loaded episode all in all.

14 HOURS AGO