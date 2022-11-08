Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oddsmakers say Peyton Manning is betting favorite to be next Colts coach
It's been quite a Monday for Colts fans. First, Frank Reich got fired. Then, the franchise named Jeff Saturday — who, while being a franchise legend, has never coached at the NFL or college level in any capacity — its interim coach. And Vegas thinks another familiar name...
Pat McAfee on Jeff Saturday being named interim Colts coach: 'Maybe he'll suit up, too'
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that McAfee's former teammate Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Colts. Rapoport asked the former Colts punter if he'd missed any calls from Colts owner Jim Irsay recently. Doyel:If Frank Reich had to go, and...
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision
The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing
Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
