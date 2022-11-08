Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
Wbaltv.com
Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks
Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
foxbaltimore.com
32-year-old man's right hand chopped off in southwest Baltimore stabbing, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 32-year-old man's hand was chopped off in a stabbing incident in the Edmondson Village neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. On Tuesday at around 10:30 officers were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate a reported cutting, said...
Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless."
75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in serious condition, woman struck by gunfire in cheek in east Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was stuck in the right cheek by gunfire and a man is in serious condition after a double shooting in the Madison - Eastend neighborhood of east Baltimore, says Baltimore City Police department. At about 6:36 p.m., officers were sent to an area hospital...
BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand
Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 12-year-old boy, last seen in Dundalk area
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 12-year-old Timothy Niziolek. Police say, Niziolek was last seen in the Dundalk area wearing all-black clothing. The department asks anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Middle River
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old John-ta Griffin. She stands at 5'7 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say Griffin was last seen wearing all-black clothing in Middle River. The department asks anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot
The 11 News I-Team has security camera video showing what happened after the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. The shooting happened during the evening commute Monday on Fayette Street in east Baltimore. The 13-year-old girl is in critical condition and remains in the hospital. Police said they are still searching...
WBAL Radio
Police: Man's hand severed in SW Baltimore
Police are investigating after a man was rushed into surgery after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a cutting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man suffering from...
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
13-year-old girl in 'grave condition' after Southeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after she was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who...
wmar2news
21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday
BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old man taken to hospital after being shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Baltimore with one person taken to the hospital. On Monday November 7, 2022, at approximately 10:04PM, officers responded to the 3100 block of East Monument Street for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 21-year-old man...
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old girl shot in the back in Belair Edison, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday in Northeast Baltimore's Belair Edison section, city police said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the girl who had been shot.
Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run
Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
