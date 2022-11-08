ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks

Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless." 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot

The 11 News I-Team has security camera video showing what happened after the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. The shooting happened during the evening commute Monday on Fayette Street in east Baltimore. The 13-year-old girl is in critical condition and remains in the hospital. Police said they are still searching...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Man's hand severed in SW Baltimore

Police are investigating after a man was rushed into surgery after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a cutting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

13-year-old girl in 'grave condition' after Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after she was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday

BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Look For Vehicle Involved In Fatal Maryland Hit-And-Run

Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Investigation revealed that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road possibly attempting to cross from east to west when they were struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

