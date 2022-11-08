Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
These once-popular names are going extinct
Baby names, just like fashion trends, have a shelf life. Just look at what happened to Carole with an "E." “Carole was one of the defining names of the 1930’s and 40s, and it completely vanished in 2021,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, told TODAY Parents. According to...
The 10 'most beautiful' baby names for boys and girls, according to science
A linguistic study that was conducted reportedly found which popular baby girl names and baby boy names sound the "most beautiful" to American and U.K. parents.
The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023
40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023
As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
The top 10 baby names parents most regret
Picking a name for your newborn baby can be a difficult one for parents and will often bring a lot of deliberation. Sometimes parents may regret that name choice in later life, but we now know what names are in fact changed the most frequent. Name consultant (yes, it's a...
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
These ‘Nickname’ Baby Names Are Adorable in Their Own Right
Long and elegant names are beautiful and all, but nickname baby names — i.e., baby names that are traditionally shortened versions of those aforementioned long, elegant names — are hot right now. After all, most people with long names end up using their nickname anyway, so why go through the inevitable confusion of essentially giving your kid two first names: their “legal” one and the one they actually go by? You could just cut right to the chase (and save your child a headache or two in the years to come) by giving them the condensed version right off the...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Baby names that are reportedly banned in America: What to know
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Small-town Michigan teen brings Gwen Stefani to tears with his ‘The Voice’ Knockout
He’s already defied the odds and made it to the third round on “The Voice.” Now, 16-year old Brayden Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School, took on not one, but two singers in the Knockout Round with the winner advancing to the Live shows on the hit NBC reality singing competition.
MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Chanel West Coast is sharing her baby girl's ridiculously cute name. The Ridiculousness star gave more details about her newborn daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Six days after giving birth on Nov. 2, Chanel revealed on social media that she named her bundle of joy Bowie Breeze Fenison.
Mom Calling Pregnant Sister-in-Law's Name Choice 'Basic' Blasted Online
A pregnant mom of four has been criticized online for her unusual name choices, including Falkin.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0