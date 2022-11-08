Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County District 3 to install weapons detection system in every school
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate school district is adding another layer of security to all of its schools. Spartanburg County School District 3 joins several other school districts in the Upstate in installing weapons detection systems. Deputy Superintendent Rodney Goode says the idea has been in the works for...
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
WYFF4.com
Technology, voter address issues lead to election delays in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters waiting forresults from races in Greenville County had to wait until Thursday morning at around 4:15 a.m. Conway Belangia, director of elections in Greenville County, said around 9:30 p.m. there was an issue with an encrypted thumb drive with mail-in absentee ballots. "We read in...
WYFF4.com
125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
Cherokee County leaders consider public transportation, need community input
Now, county leaders want to hear from people who live in the area, to learn where people go and how they get there. They're asking people to fill out a survey, as a part of thsi county wide study.
WYFF4.com
How do the midterm elections affect the markets?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The midterm elections have historically been a catalyst for the markets. Mike Giordano, Financial advisor with Williams Wealth Management weighs in. Watch the video above.
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
WYFF4.com
New military exhibit set to open at the Anderson County Museum
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A new military exhibit is set to open at the Anderson County Museum on Veterans Day. "This exhibit has been in production for seven long years," said Beverly Childs, executive director of the Anderson County Museum. "We got caught up in COVID with it, escalating prices, having a hard time getting labor. It’s been a seven-year baby that finally has been birthed.”
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
greenvillejournal.com
Election 2022: Results from S.C. House, Greenville County School Board and Greenville County offices
Write-In – 82 County Council District 17 (16,301 votes) Council District 23 (8,798 votes) Walt Wilkins – Greenville County Solicitor Circuit 13. Benton Blount – Greenville County Council District 19. Rick Bradley – Greenville County Council District 26. Daniel Tripp – Greenville County Council District 28...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
Gov. McMaster makes final stops on the campaign trail
The campaign trail is coming to an end for Governor Henry McMaster, with all eyes on the polls Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
Greenville woman missing located safe
A Greenville woman was reported missing on Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Spartanburg County Council incumbents win council seats
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won. Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6. The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a […]
golaurens.com
Motor City Racks expanding SC presence with new operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Motor City Racks, a supplier of automotive and industrial racking products, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Laurens County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 88 new jobs. Motor City Racks is a full-service manufacturer and supplier...
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
Issues and confusion reported at one Upstate polling place
Voters at one Upstate polling location have reported issues. Residents of the Powderhorn District in Greenville County ran into problems while voting at Simpsonville United Methodist Church, this morning.
