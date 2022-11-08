ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

New military exhibit set to open at the Anderson County Museum

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A new military exhibit is set to open at the Anderson County Museum on Veterans Day. "This exhibit has been in production for seven long years," said Beverly Childs, executive director of the Anderson County Museum. "We got caught up in COVID with it, escalating prices, having a hard time getting labor. It’s been a seven-year baby that finally has been birthed.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Council incumbents win council seats

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won. Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6. The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC

