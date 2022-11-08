ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

First APS community feedback event begins Wednesday

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEfRR_0j2VaFZZ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education is hosting the first of five community feedback events Wednesday. The board said it wants parents to give feedback on how APS can improve student learning and outcomes.

$3.2M solar project now operational at APS school

The first session will be held at Rio Grande High School at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APS wants input from parents on district’s future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School Board members want to hear from parents and community members about how they would like to see the district move forward. Starting Wednesday night, they are holding community conversations. It’s a way they say of understanding the community’s vision and values that will help them chart the course for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo language program launches at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is launching a program to keep the Navajo language alive. Thanks to a $250,000 grant, UNM’s Department of Linguistics and Lobo Language Acquisition Lab are launching the Indigenous Child Language Research Center. Research shows, despite continued usage of the Navajo language by Tribal elders, fewer children than ever […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Senior Affairs hosts appreciation breakfast Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 20th year, the city is honoring seniors who give back to their community. The Senior Affairs Department hosted its annual appreciation breakfast Wednesday for Americorps’ Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Thomas Ware, who has volunteered 358 hours at the Barelas Community Center and other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown Albuquerque to see closures for Alvarado Square work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Downtown Albuquerque will need to pay attention to planned closures of Silver Avenue for the next eight months. Bernalillo County is renovating Alvarado Square, which includes replacing windows to make the building more energy efficient. The county says Silver from 4th to 5th streets will be closed periodically through the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Washington Middle School students learn conflict resolution strategies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque middle school struck by tragedy learned some valuable conflict resolution strategies Wednesday. It’s part of the Spirit program, a partnership between the Department of Justice, City of Albuquerque, and Albuquerque Public Schools. More than 100 Washington Middle School students worked with community facilitators to learn how to identify problems […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sensory-inclusive magic show teaches kids tricks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An illusionist in Albuquerque is making sure kids with special needs are able to join in the fun. Dr. Kevin Spencer is known for his work with children who have intellectual or developmental delays. At Wednesday’s event, children learned a magic trick and then had to perform it in front of an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show

Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit Albuquerque highlights November events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of events lined up in November. Local events expert Lara Brockway has a list of fun upcoming events. Food Truck Fridays have extended their dates into December. Come to Civic Plaza during lunch on Fridays for a varied assortment of food trucks and live bands organized by mariposa Music Rocks.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport preps for renovation construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Outdoor spaces and zero bus fare on city council docket

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s city council is set to vote on a pair of hot ticket items Monday night. If passed, the first would require safe outdoor space operators to have a permit and set rules on running the sites. The second would end the city’s Zero Fare Bus program and create a program that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy