First APS community feedback event begins Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education is hosting the first of five community feedback events Wednesday. The board said it wants parents to give feedback on how APS can improve student learning and outcomes.

The first session will be held at Rio Grande High School at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

