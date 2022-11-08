Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football vs. Missouri: Prediction and betting odds for Week 11 college football
Coming off a 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee football now has to regroup. The Vols, now at No. 5 in both polls, may not have the best matchup to put last Saturday behind them, as they are facing one of the most quietly dangerous teams in the SEC.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Vols Handle Tennessee Tech On Opening Night
Tennessee opened its 2021-22 basketball season with an easy, 75-43, victory over instate foe Tennessee Tech Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols couldn’t get a shot to go in the first half but built a lead with stingy defense before getting the offense going in the second half.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
atozsports.com
There’s one big positive for the Tennessee Vols after falling to No. 5 in CFP rankings
The Tennessee Vols have some work to do if they’re going to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Tennessee slipped to No.5 in the rankings this week due to their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens this past weekend. The Vols...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
BREAKING: Flatt Resigns As Livingston Academy Football Coach
Livingston Academy will begin their search for a new head coach, as Dale Flatt announced his resignation on Wednesday morning as the Wildcats coach. This comes on the heels of a second consecutive 0-10 season for the Wildcats, as they missed the playoffs in both seasons under Flatt. After two...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Destination Dining: Take a Bite Out of RT Lodge in Maryville
Set in a forest enclave abutting the Maryville College campus, RT Lodge offers true respite from the stresses of daily life. At its heart is an historic, 90-year-old structure, once the home of Susan Wiley Cooper Walker, who loved the setting and had it built. Nearby are two guest houses providing comfortable accommodations, connected by stone paths and terraces landscaped in harmony with nature. There are walking trails throughout the wooded acreage, sitting areas by a pond, and surrounding a fire pit, all opportunities to immerse yourself in the quiet serenity of place.
