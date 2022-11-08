ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Vols Handle Tennessee Tech On Opening Night

Tennessee opened its 2021-22 basketball season with an easy, 75-43, victory over instate foe Tennessee Tech Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols couldn’t get a shot to go in the first half but built a lead with stingy defense before getting the offense going in the second half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

BREAKING: Flatt Resigns As Livingston Academy Football Coach

Livingston Academy will begin their search for a new head coach, as Dale Flatt announced his resignation on Wednesday morning as the Wildcats coach. This comes on the heels of a second consecutive 0-10 season for the Wildcats, as they missed the playoffs in both seasons under Flatt. After two...
LIVINGSTON, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Destination Dining: Take a Bite Out of RT Lodge in Maryville

Set in a forest enclave abutting the Maryville College campus, RT Lodge offers true respite from the stresses of daily life. At its heart is an historic, 90-year-old structure, once the home of Susan Wiley Cooper Walker, who loved the setting and had it built. Nearby are two guest houses providing comfortable accommodations, connected by stone paths and terraces landscaped in harmony with nature. There are walking trails throughout the wooded acreage, sitting areas by a pond, and surrounding a fire pit, all opportunities to immerse yourself in the quiet serenity of place.
MARYVILLE, TN

