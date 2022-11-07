ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Piccolo Mondo, open since 1983, to close Nov. 27 when owner retires

Piccolo Mondo, the coffeehouse and restaurant at the Windermere House Apartments, 1642 E. 56th St., will close on Sunday, Nov. 27, when owner Norberto Zas retires. "My family and I are grateful for your support throughout these years," Zas wrote in a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page. "It was my pleasure to be part of this community and to give my best to provide all of you with great food and wonderful service. I hope I succeeded!"
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend

In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide

Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ariel Elementary celebrates end of quarter with Fall Festival

Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Estrella Alamar, community collector and archivist of Filipino American history, dies at 86

Estrella Ravelo Alamar, a dedicated archivist and cataloguer of Filipino American history and well-loved member of the Hyde Park community, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 86. She was born to Florentino Ravelo and Ambrosia Galutera in 1936 on the West Side of Chicago, and in 1940, the family moved to Hyde Park. The oldest of four sisters, Alamar has been in the neighborhood ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Historical Society digs into Oak Woods Cemetery

Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th St., a 150-year-old graveyard in nearby Greater Grand Crossing, has a rich but underexplored history. The graveyard’s storied past and inhabitants — among them civil rights leaders, soldiers and mayors — are the focus of a new preservation project by the Hyde Park Historical Society.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Redefining redlining with Amanda Williams

"It's huge and it seems surreal, but it’s also like you can stand here and see it," mused artist Amanda Williams on a brisk Oct. 15 morning as she watched volunteers plant 100,000 red tulip bulbs across several vacant Washington Park lots. The volunteers stooped over the dark topsoil...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Chicago Philharmonic offers a spirited, bluesy performance of Still's 'Afro-American'

I have often said that William Grant Still (1895-1978) is the greatest American composer you’ve never heard of. So, it was with excitement that I went downtown to the Harris Theater Thursday night, Oct. 13 to hear the Chicago Philharmonic perform Still’s first symphony, known as the “Afro-American.” Before they dug into the music, Scott Speck, artistic director and principal conductor of the Chicago Philharmonic, spoke briefly about it.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Man dies after Friday shooting in Kenwood

A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon while walking on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest by someone in an unknown car that passed by around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Obama Presidential Center construction halted after noose found on site

Construction was halted at the Obama Presidential Center site in Jackson Park Thursday morning, after crews found a noose someone had planted at the location. "We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite," a spokesperson from the Lakeside Alliance consortium of construction companies said in a statement. "Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and be treated with dignity and respect."
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy