Piccolo Mondo, the coffeehouse and restaurant at the Windermere House Apartments, 1642 E. 56th St., will close on Sunday, Nov. 27, when owner Norberto Zas retires. "My family and I are grateful for your support throughout these years," Zas wrote in a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page. "It was my pleasure to be part of this community and to give my best to provide all of you with great food and wonderful service. I hope I succeeded!"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO