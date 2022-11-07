Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New documentary evokes chills, thrills of wintry dips off Promontory Point
As the local citizenry continues to battle for the preservation of Promontory Point’s limestone revetment, a trio of women are traveling the country to share a chilly-yet-heartwarming story underlining the Point’s unique value. “Swimming Through,” a new documentary film, tells the tale of three female, 50-plus Point swimmers...
Harper Theater to close in November, will reopen early next year under new ownership
Harper Theater’s ownership is changing hands, and the theater will temporarily close on Nov. 30 for months of renovations and other proprietary changes, before reopening early next year. Tony Fox, who has been in charge of the theater at 5238 S. Harper Ave. for the past 10 years, said...
Piccolo Mondo, open since 1983, to close Nov. 27 when owner retires
Piccolo Mondo, the coffeehouse and restaurant at the Windermere House Apartments, 1642 E. 56th St., will close on Sunday, Nov. 27, when owner Norberto Zas retires. "My family and I are grateful for your support throughout these years," Zas wrote in a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page. "It was my pleasure to be part of this community and to give my best to provide all of you with great food and wonderful service. I hope I succeeded!"
‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend
In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
Regenstein exhibit honors trailblazing Black art historian Paul B. Moses
Tucked away in the University of Chicago’s Regenstein Library, a sweet and somber exhibition pays homage to the little-known but nonetheless pioneering art historian, Paul B. Moses. “Paul B. Moses: Trailblazing Art Historian,” is as much a showcase of Moses’ research on French Impressionism as it is a memorial...
Chicago Birthworks Collective, a doula service provider, to open center late this month
Chicago Birthworks Collective, a company that provides extensive doula services to Black parents-to-be, is opening their first physical space in Hyde Park in late November. The operation is coming to the former Cafe Corea storefront, 1603 E. 55th St. Since 2018, the mother-daughter duo have been running the collective, which...
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide
Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
5th, 7th and 10th Ward precincts endorse ‘Save Jackson Park’ referendum
On Nov. 8, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. The "Save Jackson Park" advisory referendum, which reads: "Shall the City...
Ariel Elementary celebrates end of quarter with Fall Festival
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
Estrella Alamar, community collector and archivist of Filipino American history, dies at 86
Estrella Ravelo Alamar, a dedicated archivist and cataloguer of Filipino American history and well-loved member of the Hyde Park community, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 86. She was born to Florentino Ravelo and Ambrosia Galutera in 1936 on the West Side of Chicago, and in 1940, the family moved to Hyde Park. The oldest of four sisters, Alamar has been in the neighborhood ever since.
Buckner: Superintendent Brown is not keeping Chicago safe, mayor staying quiet on crime
Superintendent David Brown’s disavowal of a report his own department collaborated on regarding officer deployment reveals a total lack of leadership. Instead of taking the data and making changes within the department, Brown is now saying he’s going to commission his own study that will presumably tell him exactly what he wants to hear.
Historical Society digs into Oak Woods Cemetery
Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th St., a 150-year-old graveyard in nearby Greater Grand Crossing, has a rich but underexplored history. The graveyard’s storied past and inhabitants — among them civil rights leaders, soldiers and mayors — are the focus of a new preservation project by the Hyde Park Historical Society.
Redefining redlining with Amanda Williams
"It's huge and it seems surreal, but it’s also like you can stand here and see it," mused artist Amanda Williams on a brisk Oct. 15 morning as she watched volunteers plant 100,000 red tulip bulbs across several vacant Washington Park lots. The volunteers stooped over the dark topsoil...
Chicago Philharmonic offers a spirited, bluesy performance of Still's 'Afro-American'
I have often said that William Grant Still (1895-1978) is the greatest American composer you’ve never heard of. So, it was with excitement that I went downtown to the Harris Theater Thursday night, Oct. 13 to hear the Chicago Philharmonic perform Still’s first symphony, known as the “Afro-American.” Before they dug into the music, Scott Speck, artistic director and principal conductor of the Chicago Philharmonic, spoke briefly about it.
Man dies after Friday shooting in Kenwood
A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon while walking on the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest by someone in an unknown car that passed by around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Rebuild Foundation to open up its archives this weekend
The Rebuild Foundation’s Stony Island Arts Bank — a combination gallery, media archive, library and art center at 68th Street and Stony Island Avenue — is sharing a small portion of its archives with the public this weekend. Among the foundation’s vast collection of tens of thousands...
Pritzker re-elected for second term; Illinois Democrats sweep state races
SPRINGFIELD – By the time speakers came out to pray, say the Pledge of Allegiance and play the national anthem at Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s election night watch party in Springfield on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Associated Press had called the Illinois governor’s race for incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.
Obama Presidential Center construction halted after noose found on site
Construction was halted at the Obama Presidential Center site in Jackson Park Thursday morning, after crews found a noose someone had planted at the location. "We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite," a spokesperson from the Lakeside Alliance consortium of construction companies said in a statement. "Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and be treated with dignity and respect."
