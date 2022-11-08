ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Sean McDermott gives Josh Allen update; ESPN reporter urges Bills Mafia not to panic yet | What does it mean for Jets?

By Matt Parrino
The Staten Island Advance
By Matt Parrino
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bills concerned about Josh Allen’s elbow injury

The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yardbarker

Giants' Kenny Golladay 'real excited' to contribute after knee injury

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is ready to contribute more than just vocal leadership to the 6-2 New York Giants. "Real excited," Golladay said Wednesday about practicing coming off the knee injury that cost him the past four games, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post and the Giants' website. "Definitely a smile on my face when I'm out there with the guys."
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

