Sean McDermott gives Josh Allen update; ESPN reporter urges Bills Mafia not to panic yet | What does it mean for Jets?

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
atozsports.com
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
ESPN
Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Should the New York Giants ink Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal?
The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put at the trade deadline last weekend, despite their need for a receiver. While trading draft capital wasn’t their preference, they still could bring in a new face via free agency, and the most obvious connection is Odell Beckham Jr.
Jets midseason progress report: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, more | Room to improve
The Jets are writing a great, improbable story through the first nine games of the season, putting themselves in a position to do something few thought possible two months ago: end their playoff drought right now. Coach Robert Saleh has pushed all the right buttons in crunch time, but most...
Bills concerned about Josh Allen’s elbow injury
The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Jets’ Robert Saleh wants players to avoid beer, nachos during bye week | What’s next for Zach Wilson
The Jets won six of their first nine games before this weekend’s well-deserved bye, matching their win total for the last two years combined. And coach Robert Saleh acknowledged that he’s proud of what his team has accomplished. “Even the most optimistic Jets fan wouldn’t have had us...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
Yardbarker
Giants' Kenny Golladay 'real excited' to contribute after knee injury
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is ready to contribute more than just vocal leadership to the 6-2 New York Giants. "Real excited," Golladay said Wednesday about practicing coming off the knee injury that cost him the past four games, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post and the Giants' website. "Definitely a smile on my face when I'm out there with the guys."
