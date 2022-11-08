ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A single-vehicle crash led to the death of a driver on Saturday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, the crash led to the driver being trapped inside the car in the 1400 block of KY-181 South. Upon arrival, officials located the vehicle off the roadway...
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

2 people shot in Henderson

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber optic companies...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Drunk driver hits several cars, keeps going

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after police say he was driving drunk. Police were called to 642 Adams Avenue where they say they found 37-year-old Willie Hemphill. According to EPD, Hemphill hit multiple cars while driving, causing heavy damage. They say some of it...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash

A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man accused of arson

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 40-year-old man is accused of setting a home on fire in Owensboro. Glen Haws is facing two counts of arson. On Thursday night, officers and fire crews were called to a structure fire on Glendale Avenue. While on scene, officers were told the fire was...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to Lynnville house fire

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Lynnville were on the scene of a house fire for several hours Thursday night. Lynnville Fire Chief Ryan Spall tells 14 News that crews responded to a fire at 123 Second St. Spall says they were assisted by the Elberfeld and Pigeon Township...
LYNNVILLE, IN

