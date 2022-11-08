ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
It's Election Day in Louisiana: Polls are closed. See results.

Election Day is here. Many Louisiana voters went to the poll during early voting, but many more will show up between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Whether you're making plans to vote or looking for election results, our team of reporters has you covered. What's on the ballot?
Muddled amendment to clarify slavery ban in Louisiana rejected by voters

Louisiana voters Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment aimed at clarifying Louisiana's ban on slavery but disavowed by the sponsor because of confusion over the wording. The proposal, Amendment No. 7, was backed by 39% of voters and opposed by 61% with 99% of precincts reporting in unofficial results. The plan...
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
ELECTION 2022: State Senate District 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters have elected a new person for Louisiana Senate District 17 because Rick Ward gave up his seat after 10 years. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%) Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%) Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)
Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow reelected to Congress

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Julia Letlow, a Republican, is projected to win another term in Congress. Don't see results? Tap here. Letlow secured 65 percent of the early vote Tuesday night and will continue to hold her seat in Louisiana’s 5th District. She was first elected in March...
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022

Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
Full results in Louisiana's general election

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
