WWL-TV
Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments. While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is...
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
NOLA.com
It's Election Day in Louisiana: Polls are closed. See results.
Election Day is here. Many Louisiana voters went to the poll during early voting, but many more will show up between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Whether you're making plans to vote or looking for election results, our team of reporters has you covered. What's on the ballot?
NOLA.com
Muddled amendment to clarify slavery ban in Louisiana rejected by voters
Louisiana voters Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment aimed at clarifying Louisiana's ban on slavery but disavowed by the sponsor because of confusion over the wording. The proposal, Amendment No. 7, was backed by 39% of voters and opposed by 61% with 99% of precincts reporting in unofficial results. The plan...
KSLA
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
ELECTION 2022: State Senate District 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters have elected a new person for Louisiana Senate District 17 because Rick Ward gave up his seat after 10 years. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%) Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%) Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)
WDSU
Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow reelected to Congress
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Julia Letlow, a Republican, is projected to win another term in Congress. Don't see results? Tap here. Letlow secured 65 percent of the early vote Tuesday night and will continue to hold her seat in Louisiana’s 5th District. She was first elected in March...
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
brproud.com
Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
KTBS
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
WDSU
Full results in Louisiana's general election
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
WDSU
Louisiana GeauxVote app now functioning after capacity issue reported
BATON ROUGE, La. — TheLouisiana GeauxVote app and website was experiencing technical difficulties on Election Day, but is now functional. The Secretary of State's Office said the website hit a capacity limit Tuesday morning which has since been resolved. This comes after the polls opened at 6 a.m. for...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
theadvocate.com
