No. 23 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) at Baylor (6-3, 4-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Baylor by 2 1/2. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.

1 HOUR AGO