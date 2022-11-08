ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

globeslcc.com

Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races

Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
Deseret News

Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats

Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
ksl.com

Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts

SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
KSLTV

Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
kslnewsradio.com

Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates

Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
ABC 4

Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
ABC4

Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
KSLTV

Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
saltlakemagazine.com

Blasphemous Utah Brands

One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
