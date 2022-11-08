Read full article on original website
Elections in Utah: A history of voters making history
As election results come in, here's a look back at a brief history of Utah's elections and the Utahns who made their voices heard by voting — some of whom made history beyond the Beehive State.
Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
There’s now a ‘variant soup’ of COVID-19 out there. Here’s why that worries Utah’s chief scientist
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 already account for nearly 30% of Utah’s coronavirus cases, leading to concerns that more severe versions of the virus may yet emerge.
Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts
SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
Judge denies Cortez Masto, Democrats’ emergency request to keep polls open in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge denied Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and the campaign working to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate’s request to extend voting on election night. Polls officially closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. but thousands of people remained in line to vote, 8 News Now reported. Nevada law […]
Utah election officials warn of delayed results, long lines in 2022 Election
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say that results for the 2022 election might be delayed due to the number of voters this year. On Monday, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office said in a statement that all of Utah’s 29 county clerks are to withhold posting election results until all of them confirm their polling stations have closed and all voters in line by 8 p.m. has voted.
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates
Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property
Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
New Utah state flag may soon be decided as top 5 design options are revealed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force may soon announce a new state flag after they revealed the top five designs. They said they will hold a public meeting to review the top designs, which were voted on in a survey by over 44,100 Utah residents from across the state.
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
Blasphemous Utah Brands
One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
Nevadans appear to vote in favor of all three ballot measures
A majority of Nevada voters appear to have voted in favor of all three measures that appeared on the ballot on Tuesday, weighing in on discrimination, minimum wage and ranked-choice voting.
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
State rep candidate claims Republican supporters intimidated her outside her home
WALKER, Mich. — A candidate running for re-election in the state House says some of her opponents tried to intimidate her outside of her home in Walker. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Carol Glanville, who is running for the Michigan House of Representatives in the 84th district, sent 13...
