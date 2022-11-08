Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
Man, 31, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 18th District officers responded to the 4600 block of Walnut Street Wednesday evening, about 6:30, on the report of a shooting. Officers found the man riddled with bullets on...
fox29.com
Police: Two men critically injured in separate shootings that occured within the same hour
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating two separate shootings that left two men critically injured within the same hour on Wednesday night. The first shooting happened in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood where police say they responded to the 1700 block of 68th Avenue at 7 p.m.
fox29.com
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured.
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. MORE LOCAL STORIES. According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline...
fox29.com
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
Man, 29, shot at least 15 times as he was leaving Frankford mini market
FRANKFORD - A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed after he left a store in Frankford. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, right before 6, on the 54000 block of Akron Street. Officers from Philadelphia Police 15th District were called to the scene where they...
Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police
The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Suspect who stole ATM from Ogontz gas station sought
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a gas station in Ogontz. According to police, the burglary occurred on November 3 at 2:40 a.m. at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.
fox29.com
Police: 20 shots fired at teen, woman on their way home in Frankford, 3 suspect fled
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood left a woman and 16-year-old injured Tuesday morning. Police say the victims were returning home to the 1900 block of Haworth Street when three male suspects opened fire on them around 1 a.m. The 40-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the...
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
fox29.com
Police: 2 young women caught on video robbing Philadelphia beauty store with gun, pepper spray
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two young female suspects in connection to a beauty store robbery last month. Approximately $1,500 was stolen from the Millennium Beauty store at 6324 Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia on October 25. Police say two young female suspects...
fox29.com
Video: Man, 65, carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Video captured the moment a man was carjacked and robbed at a gas station in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section last week. Police say two armed suspects approached the man as he pumped gas at the Sai gas station on the 3300 block of York Street. The male suspects...
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Wednesday evening of last week. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on New Castle Avenue approaching the intersection at Rodney Drive. At the same time, a 74-year-old female, later identified as Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina, was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue away from the crosswalk. As Mathis crossed the roadway, she was struck by the front passenger side of the Jeep, leading to her sustaining critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
fox29.com
Crash under investigation after car smashes into Philadelphia fire station
PHILADELPHIA - A fire station in Philadelphia became the scene of a car crash Tuesday night. The car smashed head on into Engine 52 on Harbison and Van Kirk Street in the Wissinonming section of the city. Footage from the scene showed extensive damage to the front of the car,...
fox29.com
Gunfire in Rhawnhurst hits and kills man while driving; passenger in critical condtion, police say
RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man while he was driving Sunday night. Officials say the shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue, around 8 Sunday night. A 25-year-old man was driving a car, when, according to...
local21news.com
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
