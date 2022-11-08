ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Wednesday evening of last week. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on New Castle Avenue approaching the intersection at Rodney Drive. At the same time, a 74-year-old female, later identified as Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina, was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue away from the crosswalk. As Mathis crossed the roadway, she was struck by the front passenger side of the Jeep, leading to her sustaining critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
local21news.com

Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy