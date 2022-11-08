Read full article on original website
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Troll Kris Jenner — In the Middle of Her Birthday Toast
It’s her party — and she’ll interrupt toasts if she wants to. Kris Jenner attempted to give Kim Kardashian a sweet birthday toast before things went array. “You are a rock star and I—” the Safely founder, 66, started in a Saturday, October 22, Instagram Story video that Kardashian, 42, shared from her Friday, October 21, party.
North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
You're all doing amazing, sweeties. On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle. Kim Kardashian...
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress
North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
Rihanna Reportedly Invited Johnny Depp To Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion shows are known for special celebrity guests and unforgettable performances…but her latest installment is already sparking outrage prior to its release. According to reports from TMZ, Johnny Depp will be a featured as a surprise guest in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4...
Everything to Know About Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, featuring appearances by models Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee, as well as memorable performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Actor Johnny Depp also makes a controversial cameo, which has fans stirring following his highly publicized lawsuit with ex Amber Heard.
