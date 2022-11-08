Read full article on original website
One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
14news.com
Ambulance overturns during crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving an overturned ambulance. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane in Henderson. Officials say there were no patients in the ambulance and none of the crew members were hurt.
14news.com
Traffic alert for water main work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
Treasure Hunt asks for help catching a thief
Someone took the local store's name, Treasure Hunt, too literally.
Owensboro man vanished on Halloween, police say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since. Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him. Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According […]
14news.com
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A law firm has filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the City of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers. According to a press release, the lawsuit comes after the death of 20-year-old Evan Terhune. Officials say on Nov. 14, 2020, Terhune sustained...
hot96.com
One Person Injured In Crash Caused By Drunk Driver
A drunk driver caused an accident on Evansville’s north side Monday evening around 7:30. Emergency crews were called to Stringtown Road and Cardinal Drive for a two vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital for minor injuries. A witness told police she had been driving behind the...
HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
OCSO needs help locating this truck
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Charged In Shooting
Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to a person lying on the road. According to a press release, that incident happened around 12:49 a.m. Deputies say when they arrived on...
Washington man injured in logging accident
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
Evansville business burglarized yet again, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Only four months after being burglarized, the Computers Plus in Evansville has fallen victim to theft yet again. This time, however, police believe they’ve caught their suspect. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to the business early Sunday morning for a commercial burglary alarm. An affidavit states that an […]
vincennespbs.org
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
‘Out of control’ fires lead to Warrick County burn ban
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Just over a week after Warrick County lifted their burn ban, officials are now starting to backpedal against the decision. On Wednesday, authorities announced the burn ban was reinstated in the county. According to the Boonville Fire Department, the decision was made due to dry conditions, low humidity and the […]
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
