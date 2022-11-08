Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School Board incumbents win races
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public School Board incumbents officially won their races in the early hours of Wednesday morning, along with a new candidate Justin Cook who was endorsed by a current board member stepping down. Cook will take Melissa Admundsen’s place on the board. He won his...
KAAL-TV
Flood of write-in votes complicates Chatfield mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) – A write-in candidate threw a wrench in Chatfield’s mayoral election Tuesday night with final results not coming in until Wednesday afternoon. Chatfield residents were still wondering if the person they voted for mayor won or not and they weren’t the only ones. The...
KAAL-TV
Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election
(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
KAAL-TV
DFL races in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – It was a big Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning for local DFL candidates at the Gray Duck Theater in Rochester. DFL incumbent Tina Liebling defeated Republican candidate Katrina Pulham 56%-44% to represent State House District 24B. Liebling says she’s excited for another term in...
KAAL-TV
Cerro Gordo works to resolve ballot printing issue
(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo auditor’s office has reportedly resolved issues that prevented some early-morning ballots from being scanned. Election Deputy Tracie Siemers confirmed that voters at the Highland Golf Course in Mason City were asked to put ballots in an “emergency ballot bin” while the county works on a scanner issue prevented those ballots from being scanned.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
kymnradio.net
Rice County Community Services decries lack of state funding; Capital Projects Levy set to be decided on tomorrow’s ballot; Living Treasure award deadline on Sunday
Last week the Rice County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation from the County Community Services Department and retired Director of. Social Services Mark Shaw about the financial burdens laid onto the county due to the State of Minnesota’s continued failure to fund mandates and agreements regarding social services and mental health.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
KAAL-TV
New Sheriff taking over in Freeborn County
(ABC 6 News) – Voters in Freeborn county have elected a new sheriff. Detective Ryan Shea was elected Freeborn County Sheriff after defeating Albert Lea Police Lt. Jeff Strom by a margin of less than 500. Shea walked away with 52 percent of the votes while Strom got 48...
Last Chance to See this in the Sky in Rochester for 3 Years
Plenty of amazing things happen in our skies with shooting stars, constellations, and being able to see planets if we're lucky. But one event that's going to happen in Rochester, MN (and across the country) will be the last chance we get to see this for another 3 years. Remember...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center predatory offender pleads guilty to failing to update address
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center predatory offender pleaded guilty to failing to register in Dodge County Wednesday. Nov. 9. According to court documents, Rashawn Ra’Del Eston, 29, faces a minimum sentence of one year and one day after intentionally deceiving a Dodge Center family and gaining access to their home, according to Dodge County Court Records.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
KAAL-TV
Road to Gold: Mayo football is back in the state tournament, ready for round 2 with Mankato West
(ABC 6 News) — (9-1) Mayo has been near-perfect all season. The one blip on their record is Mankato West, and they get the opportunity to exact revenge in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Liam
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Meet Liam! He is the sweetest boy and is looking for his forever home!. He came to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester from a local impound where he was found abandoned. Liam loves treats, loves to go on walks, and of course LOVES...
Comments / 0