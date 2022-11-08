ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night

Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Lamar Jackson brings young Ravens fan to tears

Landon Berry, a 10-year-old Baltimore Ravens fan from Mississippi, thought he was at the team hotel in New Orleans to meet his father's friend from work. Landon, who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was getting eager sitting in the third-floor meeting room. "When's your friend coming up here?," Landon asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

The USFL's New Orleans Breakers have hired Larry Fedora's replacement as head coach

The USFL's New Orleans Breakers announced on Thursday that they have hired former NFL offensive coordinator John DeFilippo to take over as the team's new head coach. DeFilippo fills the spot vacated by Larry Fedora, who stepped down in September after one season to spend more time with family. The Breakers finished 6-4 with a playoff bid under Fedora, a former North Carolina and Southern Miss coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Staying hot? Talking NFL and CFB best bets with Uncle Big Nick on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 114

It’s time for the Thursday edition of best bets for the NFL’s Week 10 and college football, which is only a few weeks from the end of the line. There are more important questions than whether the Saints will beat the Steelers on Sunday, LSU will top Arkansas on the frozen tundra of Fayetteville on Saturday or if Tulane will skate past Central Florida on Friday. Rather, we ask, “Can Jim Derry keep up with that torrid 71-percent winning run he has been on to start the season?
ARKANSAS STATE
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
