IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
IGN
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Artifact & Poem Locations: Svartalfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Artifact location in Svartalfheim. This includes where to find all Kvasir's Poems and the Things Left Behind artifact set. *SPOILER WARNING* Some collectibles in this video require you to complete the late-game quest 'Forging Destiny'. Those items are all in the latter half of this video, with a spoiler warning preceeding them.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69
Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
IGN
True Detective: Night Country Begins Production With Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
Season 4 of True Detective is underway with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The upcoming HBO series known as True Detective: Night Country has begun production in Iceland, three years after True Detective Season 3 premiered. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate...
IGN
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Has Its First Trailer, And It Packs Many, Many Punches
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök guides and walkthroughs
Can’t find that last Odin’s Raven? Stuck on that Nornir Chest? Let us help. Even gods need some help from time to time, a fact you’ll learn within minutes of starting God of War Ragnarök. Throughout Santa Monica Studio’s latest magnum opus, you’ll steer Kratos and his son, Atreus, on an adventure across the nine realms of classic Norse mythology. As with its predecessor — 2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 — Ragnarök is positively packed with puzzles to complete and collectibles to find.
Letitia Wright Reflects On Concussion, Injuries Obtained While Filming ‘Wakanda Forever’
Letitia Wright suffered from a traumatic incident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that still has her reeling ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The Black Panther star reportedly fractured her shoulder and suffered a concussion after falling off a “biscuit rig” while riding a motorcycle through Boston during filming. The incident temporarily halted production.More from VIBE.comDirector Ryan Coogler Learned To Swim For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Debuts No. 1 on Billboard ChartsRyan Coogler Details His Last Conversation With Chadwick Boseman When reflecting on the ordeal to Variety, Wright, 29, explained, “I’m still processing it. I’m still...
IGN
John Wick 4: Director Chad Stahelski Talks Keanu's Nunchuck Skills and Ghost of Tsushima Movie
The John Wick franchise has never played it safe when it comes to its jaw-dropping action set-pieces led by Keanu Reeves as the titular hero. In John Wick: Chapter 4, arriving in theaters on March 23, 2023, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski return with a new epic adventure, which will have the longest runtime in the franchise's history.
IGN
The First Official Game of Thrones Fan Convention Is Coming This Winter
Winter is coming… and so is the first official Game of Thrones fan convention, featuring special guests, panel discussions, autograph signing sessions, and a whole lot more. The latest news from King's Landing dropped on Thursday when it was revealed that House of the Dragon would be swooping into the Los Angeles Convention Center for the Game of Thrones fan convention on December 9-11, with Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, and Matthew Needham joining the list of guest attendees at the event.
IGN
DC: Jason Momoa and James Gunn Tease the Arrival of Popular Anti-Hero Lobo
James Gunn is all set to lead the DC films world to new heights, after signing on to become the Co-CEO alongside Peter Safran. After signing on the dotted line, Gunn has talked about creating a unified experience for fans with future DC projects. Moreover, he plans on introducing new characters and stories across multiple projects in different formats.
IGN
A Dark Souls 3 2D Pixelart Metroidvania Was Pitched to Bandai Namco 6 Years Ago and It Looks Awesome
A 2D pixel art Metroidvania based on Dark Souls III was seemingly rejected by Bandai Namco. According to artist Thomas Feichtmeir (via Twitter), the side-scrolling Dark Souls 3 game was pitched to the company around 6 years ago… but, as we said, it was rejected. “A Dark Souls 3...
IGN
Stranger Things and Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Reportedly In Talks to Direct a Star Wars Film
Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars film after he finishes directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. As reported by Deadline, there are no further details as to what type of film this will be, but it looks to be another one in the works at Lucasfilm alongside other confirmed and reported Star Wars movies from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson.
