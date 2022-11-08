Read full article on original website
WATCH: Saints talk Monday’s 27-13 loss to the Ravens
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the team's 27-13 loss to Baltimore Monday night.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Saints final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore cruise to easy win in New Orleans
Despite missing a number of key players on offense, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went into New Orleans and comfortably dispatched the Saints, 27-13, on "Monday Night Football." Jackson and Kenyan Drake carried the team throughout the night, combining for 308 of Baltimore's 319 total yards. The defense also stepped...
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise. The superstar quarterback went 12-for-22 for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for 82 yards...
CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson meets huge fan with heart condition before Monday Night Football
BALTIMORE - Landon, a huge Lamar Jackson fan, had no idea he was about to meet his favorite player. The young fan from Mississippi, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, had tears streaming down his face with Jackson walked through the doors. Landon has a heart condition, according to...
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson
A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark. The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad. Jackson joined Baltimore's...
WWL-TV
Forecast: Nothing to be hopeful about after domination by Ravens
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints gave us hope last week with a fantastic performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, and then promptly backed over that hope and set it on fire and let it turn into ash. The Saints got dominated 27-13 by the Baltimore Ravens so...
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list
Ever since his days as a star for the Louisville Cardinal in college, Lamar Jackson has been seen as a
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)
It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
Ravens and ageless Justin Houston demolish the Saints: Best memes and tweets
The Ravens got a historic performance from Justin Houston as Baltimore completed an emphatic beatdown of the Saints in New Orleans. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have let too many leads get away from them in 2022. This time around, Justin Houston and the defense didn’t let the opposition back in.
NFL Analysis Network
Sean Payton Reveals Thoughts On Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Future
Players recruiting each other to team up around professional sports leagues has become prevalent in recent years. It happens most often in the NBA, where high-profile players are deciding to play together in hopes of winning a championship, but you can be sure it occurs in the NFL as well. But, has there ever been an instance of a head coach and player teaming up together and joining a new franchise? Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seemingly hinted at it recently when discussing the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
numberfire.com
Kansas City's Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Hardman will start Week 10's preparation with a non-participation due to an abdomen injury. Look for Kadarius Toney to see more volume if Hardman is unable to suit up versus a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
