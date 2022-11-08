ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

UC Davis 75, California 65

CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
DAVIS, CA
The Spun

Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson

A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark. The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad. Jackson joined Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Sean Payton Reveals Thoughts On Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Future

Players recruiting each other to team up around professional sports leagues has become prevalent in recent years. It happens most often in the NBA, where high-profile players are deciding to play together in hopes of winning a championship, but you can be sure it occurs in the NFL as well. But, has there ever been an instance of a head coach and player teaming up together and joining a new franchise? Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seemingly hinted at it recently when discussing the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kansas City's Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Hardman will start Week 10's preparation with a non-participation due to an abdomen injury. Look for Kadarius Toney to see more volume if Hardman is unable to suit up versus a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy