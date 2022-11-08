Just over three weeks ago Syracuse was riding high, undefeated after six games and ranked No. 14. Three straight losses have sent the Orange plummeting out of the rankings and they’re desperate to stop the skid. “It comes down to who you play, when you play, whether you’re healthy or not healthy,” coach Dino Babers said. “Nobody’s playing the violin for us. We’ve got to find a way to win with the guys we have on the field.” Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will try to snap out of the slump on Saturday night against No. 25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3). The Orange have only one loss in six home games, 45-28 against Notre Dame two weeks ago. “We’re 5-1 in the Dome,” Babers said. “We’d like to finish on a positive note.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO