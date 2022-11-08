ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Are you the winner? $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Powerball jackpot has reached a new high of $1.9 billion after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing. But someone is $1 million richer after buying a ticket in Detroit.According to Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at K&G Deli at 5625 Conner Street. The ticket matched the five numbers 28-45-53-56-69.Officials say with the jackpot now standing at $1.9 billion, the cash option is $929 million. It beats the previous world record jackpot of $1.586 billion, which was split by three tickets purchased in California, Florida and Tennessee.The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was in February 2020 for $70 million.The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.  
DETROIT, MI
votebeat.org

Flint pulls off smooth election, free from voter intimidation or poll watcher interference

FLINT—After fears of Election Day “violence and disruption” in Michigan, and signs that far-right activists were mobilizing as poll workers and election challengers, officials were relieved to see that those threats didn’t materialize. There were no major reports of conflicts as of late Tuesday night. Even the polling place glitches and delays voters saw in other states were rare in Michigan.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bay County Clerk Zanotti narrowly defeats Republican challenger

BAY CITY, MI - The current Bay County Clerk narrowly defeated her Republican challenger by over 300 votes during the Nov. 8 election. According to unofficial results, Democrat Kathleen Zanotti received 23,825 votes in Bay County while her opponent Janis Gorski-Taylor received 23,494. All precincts are reporting results, according to the clerk’s office.
BAY COUNTY, MI

