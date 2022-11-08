ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Central Texas election workers prepare for voters, poll watchers and possible disruptions

By Tahera Rahman
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr4ub_0j2VYdzH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hours away from Election Day, Travis County election judge Pamela Bixby and her team were preparing for voters at Zilker Elementary school.

“Just setting up the few things that we can set up before Election Day. Electrical things … signage and things like that,” Bixby said.

Tuesday, she’ll unlock and set up the ballot machines and direct poll workers.

As an election judge of about five years and a poll worker for a few election cycles before that, she’s trained extensively on all the protocols.

But this election, she’s a little worried about poll watchers.

“They are allowed to observe the activity in the polling location, but they cannot disrupt it and they cannot talk to a voter,” Bixby said.

She hasn’t gotten one before, but under new Texas law, Senate Bill 1 , candidates or parties can appoint a poll watcher to watch out for and report any election code violations at polling places.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB1 into law last year, following up on measures taken during the 2020 election.

Opponents, particularly Democrats, said the law is “ voter suppression ” — especially among communities of color. State Republicans, including Abbott, said SB 1 makes it “harder to cheat.”

“Of course, in a democracy, we want people to see the process. But sometimes those who are observing the process, try to be disruptive,” said Jeremi Suri, history and public policy professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

He said Texas has a history of that.

“Unfortunately, there’s a long history in this state of intimidation, where people will threaten those who are coming to vote or will try to retaliate against them for voting… where people look at someone and say, ‘you don’t look like you’re a citizen, you shouldn’t be here,'” Suri explained.

He said he and other experts are worried that may happen Tuesday.

“The real fraud in our elections is not what happens when we vote. It’s what’s done to make it hard for certain people to vote. And we need to facilitate this process as best we can,” Suri said.

Poll watchers have to go through training with the Texas Secretary of State , present their certificate to the election judge at the polling site and wear identification.

Bastrop County’s elections administrator Kristin Miles said they’ve started to see watchers at their polling places, which historically has not been the norm.

“I just think the political climate is a little bit different in this election than in past elections. People are more interested in the process,” Miles said.

She’s recommended her poll workers also take the poll watchers training.

“So that they’re aware that poll watchers do play a vital role in elections, but that they’re also aware of what poll watchers are able to do inside the polling location, and that our election workers are properly trained,” she said.

She said with the population growth and offering voting at any location, they expect busy lines at all polling places on Tuesday.

If there’s a disruption, she said poll workers will call her office or the police.

Bixby has read the poll watchers guide, too.

She said she was surprised by some of the things watchers are allowed to do — like request to see a voter’s finished ballot if a poll worker helped them.

“If the poll watchers saw that poll worker gave assistance, that poll watcher could request to look at the ballot that the voter is holding on to, which to me is is just a huge red flag about privacy,” Bixby said. “But they’re allowed to do that, according to the new law.”

She worries that could be seen as voter intimidation, but she hopes there are no disruptions.

“I hope, and I anticipate that there will be no problems. But it makes me a little anxious,” she said.

How many poll watchers will be dispatched on Tuesday?

A spokesperson for the Travis County Democratic Party said they will have “a robust effort covering a lot of polling locations” but did not specify how many people they have enlisted.

They added they did see an increased interest in folks wanting to become poll watchers who were mobilized by SB1.

They also said along with the state’s training, watchers go through a party training, too.

Spokesperson Andy Hogue for the Travis County Republican Party said while they’ve recruited a handful of poll watchers, many are going through other groups and conservative organizations.

“With poll watchers, there’s rarely enough volunteers to cover all 160+ voting locations in Travis County, so we usually let them pick. Sometimes there may be multiple at a location, but that’s rare,” he said.

Hogue said the state’s GOP also has sponsored trainings for poll watchers “to look out for various irregularities, politicking within the boundary line, etc.”

He also added they encourage watchers to work closely with election staff at their polling location “to address or settle any issues as locally as possible.”

Hogue said if that doesn’t work, they advise watchers to report to them, and the county party then works with elections officials and other authorities.

You can read more about the Travis County Republican Party’s process here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Related
KSAT 12

Texas Republicans against “critical race theory” win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election. In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke. According Austin American-Statesman and...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy