Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris basketball team routs Pitt-Greensburg
The Robert Morris men’s basketball program gladly accepted a nice-sized paycheck from Ohio State for traveling to Columbus, Ohio, earlier in the week for an anticipated spanking by the Buckeyes, who entered the season receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State won that game Monday...
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2022 Week 10
The spotlight has not unnerved Fort Cherry freshman quarterback Matt Sieg all season. The 15-year old phenom has passed for over 1,300 yards and eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground in his “rookie” season in leading the Rangers to a 7-3 regular season record and a tie for second place in the uber-competitive Class A Black Hills Conference.
Tribune-Review
Nicole rainfall, cooler temperatures headed to Western Pa.
As Tropical Storm Nicole rages through Florida, Western Pennsylvanians can expect to see some rainfall from the storm. Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, Western Pennsylvania will get 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Myranda Fullerton. Fullerton said the rainfall is “much needed,” but...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is marketing itself to other low-cost carriers as Spirit Airlines told officials it will be halting its flights from the Unity area to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 5. Spirit’s decision leaves Orlando as the sole destination for commercial flights from the airport near Latrobe, where...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
Tribune-Review
Pine’s plan for multi-use artificial turf fields aims to cut play-time lost to soggy grass
Work is underway in Pine on a multi-million project to tear out the soccer fields at the community park and replace them with a pair of multi-use fields that will be covered with artificial turf. Township officials said the project is part of the township’s ongoing effort to improve the...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Washington County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a $3 Million Snow Bank Scratch-Off. The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road in Canonsburg. The store will receive a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After pounding Florida coast, Nicole weakens to tropical storm
MIAMI — Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, damaging storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane prompted...
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Mon Valley celebrates Fetterman, Lee victories in midterm election
PITTSBURGH — The boroughs of Braddock and North Braddock have a combined population of about 6,000. On Wednesday, however, it was all about two residents: John Fetterman and Summer Lee, big names who made history in the midterm election. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, NBC News projected Fetterman to be...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
1 flown from Rostraver crash
One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of potential Hurricane Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties — including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach — on Monday because of the potential of an approaching Hurricane Nicole. Nicole, a subtropical storm as of Monday, is forecast to strengthen into...
Comments / 0