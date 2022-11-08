ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fayette Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris basketball team routs Pitt-Greensburg

The Robert Morris men’s basketball program gladly accepted a nice-sized paycheck from Ohio State for traveling to Columbus, Ohio, earlier in the week for an anticipated spanking by the Buckeyes, who entered the season receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State won that game Monday...
MOON, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2022 Week 10

The spotlight has not unnerved Fort Cherry freshman quarterback Matt Sieg all season. The 15-year old phenom has passed for over 1,300 yards and eclipsed 2,000 yards on the ground in his “rookie” season in leading the Rangers to a 7-3 regular season record and a tie for second place in the uber-competitive Class A Black Hills Conference.
MCDONALD, PA
Tribune-Review

Nicole rainfall, cooler temperatures headed to Western Pa.

As Tropical Storm Nicole rages through Florida, Western Pennsylvanians can expect to see some rainfall from the storm. Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, Western Pennsylvania will get 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Myranda Fullerton. Fullerton said the rainfall is “much needed,” but...
FLORIDA STATE
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After pounding Florida coast, Nicole weakens to tropical storm

MIAMI — Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, damaging storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane prompted...
FLORIDA STATE
Tribune-Review

1 flown from Rostraver crash

One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA

