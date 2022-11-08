The downtown Birmingham location of the YMCA, located at 2101 4th Avenue North, will close on December 31, 2022, according to a release from the organization Tuesday. “The Y is more than a building; we are committed to the downtown community, and that won’t change. Our first-class Pre-K, after school, and other youth and teen programs will continue at our Downtown YMCA Youth Center located at 2400 Seventh Avenue North. While we look for a new physical location in the area, we encourage our downtown members to visit one of our other YMCA branches” -- Dan Pile, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO