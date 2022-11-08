Read full article on original website
Hoover city leaders tackle pay adjustments for first responders
Hoover City Council members approved a resolution to give Mayor Frank Brocato the ability to adjust pay for some first responders. "So, this just gives the mayor an opportunity to take those current employees and raise them up to a level where new hires are coming in," said City Council President John Lyda.
Flock safety cameras becoming more visible in Tuscaloosa County
Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities, including Tuscaloosa County. The camera captures the vehicle type, make, color, license plate and other features such as a roof rack or bumper sticker. They work 24/7 and are solar powered. It's used to help police in investigations. “It gives...
75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade set for November 11 in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The 75th Annual National Veteran’s Day Parade is scheduled for Friday , November 11 in Birmingham. Organizers said the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will follow its original route through downtown. The parade will include a mixture of Veterans service organizations, armed...
Two major crashes cause heavy delays on I-65 S in Birmingham, Homewood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two major crashes caused two portions of Interstate 65 South to have heavy traffic delays in Birmingham and Homewood Thursday morning. One crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at MP 261 before Exit 262A at 16th Street in Birmingham. All lanes were open as of 7:00 a.m.
Birmingham YMCA closing
The downtown Birmingham location of the YMCA, located at 2101 4th Avenue North, will close on December 31, 2022, according to a release from the organization Tuesday. “The Y is more than a building; we are committed to the downtown community, and that won’t change. Our first-class Pre-K, after school, and other youth and teen programs will continue at our Downtown YMCA Youth Center located at 2400 Seventh Avenue North. While we look for a new physical location in the area, we encourage our downtown members to visit one of our other YMCA branches” -- Dan Pile, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with spreading 'obscene matter' involving child
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said 34-year-old Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad was indicted on Wednesday October 5. He was taken into custody Friday, October 28.
Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
Man charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Greystone community
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in a Hoover community. The Hoover Police Department said it received reports of four residential burglaries between September 9 and October 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Police said all four incidents happened...
Vestavia Hills church outdoor basketball court temporarily closes after Sunday shooting
One person was shot Sunday afternoon at an outdoor basketball court on Shades Mountain Baptist Church's property in Vestavia Hills. Church leaders said the shooting was not connected to any church events and do not know any of the people involved. The victim was taken to UAB with a non-life-threatening...
Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
Arrest made after man shot and killed in Kingston community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man in Birmingham's Kingston community Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Andrew Ardrecus Bonner, of Bessemer, was charged with capital murder related to the death of 33-year-old Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr. Police...
Second arrest made in connection to double homicide in Hoover
A second arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide investigation after two women were found dead in a Hoover apartment complex Oct. 1. An'Ton Je'Ho Ram Lewis, 20, has been charged with capital murder. Lewis was apprehended by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Nov. 9, at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive.
NCAA Soccer Selection Show: Bama Hosting Jackson St, Samford at Georgia
There was no fingernail-biting. No nervous twitches. No cold sweats at Alabama and Samford when the NCAA Women's Soccer Selection Show began. Both teams knew they were going to be included in the field of 64. The Tide and Bulldogs just had no idea who they were playing. Alabama drew...
Two people face drug charges after bust in Jemison
Two people have been arrested after Jemison officers conducted a search on County Road 135 this past Sunday. Originally called to perform a welfare check in the 1000 block of County Road 135, Officer Blalock found evidence of illegal drugs. Once a search warrant was obtained, officers found 38.9 grams...
ABC 33/40 High School Playoff Picks: Will we have another Thompson-Hoover semifinal?
Each week of the playoffs, our sports staff will picks winners from 10 of the biggest games of the round. You can keep track of our picks and records all the way through the Super 7 in Auburn. Our final power rankings of the season will return at the end of the postseason.
