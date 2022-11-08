ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
2 On Your Side

Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Polls open for Election Day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
2 On Your Side

Environmental Bond Act approved by voters Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters across New York this election had an opportunity to make their voices heard on the Environmental Bond Act, and on Tuesday voters approved the proposition. The Environmental Bond Act stood alone as the only statewide proposition on the ballot. It would change how the state...
2 On Your Side

The 8th day of early voting in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor's race

NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even...
FLORIDA STATE
2 On Your Side

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York's new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to rise in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase, while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.79, which is up two cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy