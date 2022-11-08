BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York's new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO