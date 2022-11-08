Read full article on original website
Tenney reelected to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11 p.m. The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the...
Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democrat Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race around 11 p.m. The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties. Higgins has served in Congress since 2005. He defeated Emin Eddie Egriu...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
Polls open for Election Day in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
Election Day busy at polling location in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From a tight race for New York governor, to a newly redrawn state senate district, and control of Congress, there was a lot on the line when voters went to the polls early Tuesday morning. A good crowd formed during the morning rush at Unitarian Universalist...
GOP's Zeldin looks to block Hochul's path to history in NY
NEW YORK — Kathy Hochul, who became New York's governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch...
Environmental Bond Act approved by voters Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Voters across New York this election had an opportunity to make their voices heard on the Environmental Bond Act, and on Tuesday voters approved the proposition. The Environmental Bond Act stood alone as the only statewide proposition on the ballot. It would change how the state...
The 8th day of early voting in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
Schumer comfortable at home, imperiled in Washington
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a gentle path to reelection in New York, where his opponent Tuesday is a former host on the conservative TV channel Newsmax. The bigger Election Day question for the Democrat is whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor's race
NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even...
Law enforcement agencies available to address any election law violations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are voting today and have an issue at the polls, there are ways to register your complaint. You can contact your local county Board of Elections office and speak to a representative there. New York State Attorney General's office has a hotline set up...
Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York's new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
Gas prices continue to rise in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase, while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.79, which is up two cents from the...
Man pleads guilty in threats to shoot patrons at Tops on Elmwood
SEATTLE — A suburban Seattle man accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states, has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference with a federally protected activity. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said...
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
