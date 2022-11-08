ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Women’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota State women's basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of four players on signing day. Taryn Hamling, Miriley Simon, Avery Koenen and Abby Krzewinski are set to join the Bison in the fall of 2023. "We couldn't be happier with our 2023 signing...
FARGO, ND
vcsuvikings.com

Vikings at the Fargodome - Game Info

The Valley City State and Mayville State football programs conclude their seasons Saturday with a neutral site game at The Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome on the day of the game. Fans can park in the east parking lots at the dome and enter at the building's main entrance on the east side. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for VCSU students with their college ID. A complete list of ticket prices is below. Tickets are cash/check only.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy