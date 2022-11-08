Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Rewind (game article): Shorthanded Hogs have plenty of firepower in 76-58 season-opening win over NDSU
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were shorthanded but laser-focused on attacking the paint and rim as they played to their strengths in a convincing season-opening 76-58 win over unranked North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Playing without star freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win, Trust Eric Musselman to Build on It
Offense has some struggles, but win in opener has plenty to work on going foward.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Adds Four on Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota State women's basketball head coach Jory Collins has announced the addition of four players on signing day. Taryn Hamling, Miriley Simon, Avery Koenen and Abby Krzewinski are set to join the Bison in the fall of 2023. "We couldn't be happier with our 2023 signing...
Kansas vs North Dakota State: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Kansas Jayhawks will continue their title defense without head coach Bill Self once again. Could the North Dakota State Bison trip them up?. TV Schedule: Thursday, November 10, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN+. Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks’ second game of their title defense will have...
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings at the Fargodome - Game Info
The Valley City State and Mayville State football programs conclude their seasons Saturday with a neutral site game at The Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Fargodome on the day of the game. Fans can park in the east parking lots at the dome and enter at the building's main entrance on the east side. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for VCSU students with their college ID. A complete list of ticket prices is below. Tickets are cash/check only.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kfgo.com
Hegvik, Grindberg win in two tight Cass County races; Jahner easily wins re-election
FARGO (KFGO) – In Cass County, two key races came down to the wire, while the race for Sheriff was a runaway victory for the incumbent. Jesse Jahner will serve another four year term as Sheriff after earning nearly 80% of the vote. Jahner faced a challenge by one of his deputies, Mat King.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
