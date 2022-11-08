ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

55 years for convicted murderer

A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Man gets prison time for punching grandfather

It’s a 3-year prison term for a Wood River man who pleaded guilty to battering his grandfather. 36-year-old Justin Davenport pleaded guilty to domestic battery in Madison County Court and was given the jail sentenced along with supervised released for the attack on the 86-year-old man last summer. Davenport...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2Now

30-year-old charged with triple shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
BELLEVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests

A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire

Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
