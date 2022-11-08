Read full article on original website
1 arrested after deadly Webster Groves stabbing Wednesday
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One person was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Webster Groves Wednesday evening. Just past 7:30 p.m., officers found the victim stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Bell Avenue. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where they later died.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Woman asks for help after fire kills family members
A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter.
55 years for convicted murderer
A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
Man gets prison time for punching grandfather
It’s a 3-year prison term for a Wood River man who pleaded guilty to battering his grandfather. 36-year-old Justin Davenport pleaded guilty to domestic battery in Madison County Court and was given the jail sentenced along with supervised released for the attack on the 86-year-old man last summer. Davenport...
Investigation into 2021 Downtown West quadruple shooting continues
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are continuing their investigation into a quadruple shooting from 2021 that left one man dead.
20-year-old admits role in widespread carjacking conspiracy
A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy tied to 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.
Police: 21-year-old woman taken at gunpoint
Ferguson Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman.
30-year-old charged with triple shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.
2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
Woman found safe after taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday morning after a woman was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
1 dead, 2 injured Saturday morning in Belleville triple shooting, suspect taken into custody
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One woman is dead and two other women are injured in a triple shooting in Belleville, Illinois Saturday morning. According to the Belleville Police Department, police responded at 9:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Church Street to a woman calling for help. As officers...
