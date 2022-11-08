Clemson holds off The Citadel

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener. Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds off the bench, while Tyson finished with 19 points and 13 boards. Austin Ash hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19, to lead The Citadel.

