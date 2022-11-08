ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson holds off The Citadel

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4Lyw_0j2VXWir00

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener. Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds off the bench, while Tyson finished with 19 points and 13 boards. Austin Ash hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19, to lead The Citadel.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Clemson advances to ACC Men’s Soccer Final

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – No. 18 Clemson (13-5-1) went on the road and controlled the entirety of the ACC semifinal match at No. 20 Wake Forest (14-5-0), defeating the fourth-seeded Demon Deacons 2-0 on Wednesday night. Just as they did in the ACC quarterfinal victory over Duke, Brandon Parrish and Derek Waleffe found the back of […]
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking

Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Clemson's Swinney: If DJ can't improve, "someone else" plays

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is prepared to do what it takes to improve his struggling offense — even if that means benching starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for more than a series or two. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior, was removed from each of the past two games, the last a demoralizing 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last week that ended the undefeated start of the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Uiagalelei will start this week at home against Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney said, but if he can’t find his form from earlier this season, he won’t stay in. “He has to play better and get back on track. That’s the reality of the situation,” Swinney said Tuesday. “We’ve watched every play with him. If you don’t play better, someone else gets a chance.”
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles

Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Fuller picked top-5 in 3A basketball

Clinton High School’s Taliek Fuller has been named one of the five best boys basketball players in Class 3A in preseason awards released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Fuller, a senior, averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Red Devils, who improved from a 1-17...
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy