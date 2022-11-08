Read full article on original website
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans passed both of the state’s ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Initiative No. 432, to require Voter ID, passed handily. Initiative No. 433, to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, passed solidly. For: 58% or 361,705 votes. Against: 42% or 258,787 votes. Voters across the state also...
WOWT
Election 2022 analysis: Nebraska eyes Unicameral party shift as races finalize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As election results are finalized across the state, one of the big impacts of Tuesday’s vote is still working its way out: the political makeup of the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral is considered “nonpartisan,” but may be taking more of a “red” turn....
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
klkntv.com
Access to safe and legal abortions in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortions safe and legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
Nebraska Voters Approve $15 Minimum Wage
The Republican-led state joins a list of mostly Democratic states on a path to $15 per hour.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
KSNB Local4
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Republicans appear to have enough votes to ban abortions & more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Legislature appears to have a filibuster-proof majority. Republicans have claimed 33 of its 49 seats as of the latest vote count in the 2022 General Election. “The red wave did happen in Nebraska,” said Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska GOP. Kevin...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska lawmakers question $131 million fund built with unused public assistance money
A state fund holding money intended to help Nebraska families in poverty has topped $131 million this year, despite past claims by state officials that they had plans to use the money. Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the...
News Channel Nebraska
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the yard during their time outdoors. He helps them get to the prison’s medical wing to pick up their daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,”...
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
KETV.com
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted last week.
