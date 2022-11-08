Read full article on original website
Maple Street in Fayetteville to close for Arkansas game against LSU
Maple Street in Fayetteville will be closed for the game against Louisiana State University.
Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
Successful Fall Ball for Arkansas Baseball
Dave Van Horn spoke with the media on Wednesday morning as Arkansas Baseball Fall Ball wrapped up. DVH said he was impressed with pitching, and there will be a lot of competition heading into the spring to play in the field. He also gave an update on Brady Slavens and...
Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
Mike Neighbors breaks down 70-50 season opening win over UAPB
Mike Neighbors breaks down 70-50 season opening win over UAPB
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Makhi Mitchell preview upcoming matchup with Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team has their second matchup of the season on Friday night against Fordham. Head coach Eric Musselman and forward Makhi Mitchell previewed the matchup on Wednesday afternoon with the media. To see both of their press conferences, click the videos...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. No. 7 LSU channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 68th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 42-23-2 record in the all-time series, but the Razorbacks won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA
Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players break down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team is 1-0 after taking down North Dakota State 76-58 in their season opener on Monday. Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Trevon Brazile spoke to the media after the win. You can watch those full post-game press conferences in the videos below.
Hoop Hogs stock watch following No. 10 Arkansas’ 18-point win over North Dakota State in season-opener on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2022-23 regular season on Monday with an impressive 76-58 home win over unranked North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that is rosier than it was a week ago as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to the work it did in the preseason.
AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them
FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014
FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win, Trust Eric Musselman to Build on It
Offense has some struggles, but win in opener has plenty to work on going foward.
Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
