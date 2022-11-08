ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

nwahomepage.com

Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Successful Fall Ball for Arkansas Baseball

Dave Van Horn spoke with the media on Wednesday morning as Arkansas Baseball Fall Ball wrapped up. DVH said he was impressed with pitching, and there will be a lot of competition heading into the spring to play in the field. He also gave an update on Brady Slavens and...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

Mike Neighbors breaks down 70-50 season opening win over UAPB

Mike Neighbors breaks down 70-50 season opening win over UAPB.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Eagle 106.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks O-line issues against Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offensive line didn’t have its best day on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty. On Monday, Sam Pittman explained what Liberty was doing that caused the Hogs issues. “In the pass protection, they bulled us,” Pittman said. “We couldn’t handle the front of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA

Skating sensations the Griffin Brothers bring workshop to NWA.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
nwahomepage.com

Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs stock watch following No. 10 Arkansas’ 18-point win over North Dakota State in season-opener on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks opened their 2022-23 regular season on Monday with an impressive 76-58 home win over unranked North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena, and our post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch that is rosier than it was a week ago as we gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to the work it did in the preseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

AJ Green feels Hogs have put loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore running back AJ Green was one of the few bright spots for Arkansas on Saturday as he had as he had 56 yards rushing on just six attempts. The speedy former four-star recruit from Tulsa (Okla.) Union is third on the team in rushing with 61 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. He has returned six kickoffs for 89 yards (14.8 avg) with a long of 34. He was more successful than SEC leading rusher Rocket Sanders on Saturday. Sanders had 17 carries for 60 yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Underdog Hogs had success against cold LSU in 2014

FAYETTEVILLE — In 2014, Arkansas and Bret Bielema were 0-13 in the SEC under his leadership since being hired prior to the 2013 season, but it all changed on Saturday, Nov. 15, when No. 20 LSU came to a very cold Fayetteville. Arkansas was 4-5 at the time and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Malik Hornsby possibly in mix at QB against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman sounded positive about KJ Jefferson’s health on Monday, but not so much on Wednesday while on the SEC Teleconference. Pittman addressed Jefferson’s health and brought up Malik Hornsby’s week of practice. “Well, still again, that’s a few days away,” Pittman said. “KJ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

