GREENVILLE, S.C. — Borderlands Comics and Games is a hub in Greenville where people can find comics, toys, games and much more in the realm of science fiction. "It's like a geek Target or Barnes and Noble," owner Robert Young said. "It's full of comics, toys, Funko pops, games, we’ve added vintage toys and vintage video games and a brand new gaming area. It was called Heroes. It started in the 1980s."

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO