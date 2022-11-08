Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Missing Greenville teen found safe, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Police say Niyo was located safely in Spartanburg early Sunday morning. Officers are searching for a missing teen in Greenville who is deaf and cannot speak. The Greenville Police Department said Niyo Elisa, 16, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday, near...
WYFF4.com
Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 77-year-old
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 77-year-old man who may have dementia medical-related issues. Deputies said Winfred A. McMurray was last seen Saturday at about 5:45 p.m., on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. They said he was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma...
WYFF4.com
Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
WYFF4.com
Haywood Mall announces when Santa arrives, other holiday events
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haywood mall has announced a variety of holiday events happening from Nov. 11 through Christmas Eve. Kids with special needs are invited to come see "Caring Santa" on Dec. 4, where families will be able to visit or book a private photo experience designed for children and young adults in need of a more sensory-friendly environment.
WYFF4.com
Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg County. Troopers said it happened on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a sedan and an SUV were both traveling south on SC...
WYFF4.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you enjoy sushi, you probably already have your go-to sushi restaurant. (Video above: How to make sushi rice from Delish) But just in case you are looking for a spot to try out, Stacker has compiled 'the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville' based on Tripadvisor ratings.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in Oconee County crash, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. Troopers said the 52-year-old woman was traveling eastbound, when another vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Greenville County crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. They say a truck was traveling west on Rock Quarry Road and hit a pedestrian. The coroner...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in crash on Highway 25 in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 25 at Old Buncombe Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2014 truck was driving north on Highway 25...
WYFF4.com
80-year-old driver dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Laurens County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, on Old Milton Road. They said the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck...
WYFF4.com
Borderlands Comics and Games set to expand, owner outlines journey to success
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Borderlands Comics and Games is a hub in Greenville where people can find comics, toys, games and much more in the realm of science fiction. "It's like a geek Target or Barnes and Noble," owner Robert Young said. "It's full of comics, toys, Funko pops, games, we’ve added vintage toys and vintage video games and a brand new gaming area. It was called Heroes. It started in the 1980s."
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Sheriff's Office releases new information about shooting involving deputies
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided more information about a shooting involving four deputies. The Sheriff's Office released body camera video and a 911 call in a video briefing on its YouTube page Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Edwards Road in Taylors on...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash, Greenville County deputies say
BEREA, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a person has been arrested after a chase ended in a crash Sunday morning. We're told just before 5 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near Lily Street and W. Parker Road. Deputies say the driver of the car did not stop and a brief chase began.
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
WYFF4.com
Wofford football team defeats VMI, 34-16
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Wofford College football team jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 34-16 win over VMI on Saturday afternoon at Gibbs Stadium. With a 24-10 lead at the half, the Terriers were able to run the ball and played strong defense in the second half for the victory.
Comments / 0