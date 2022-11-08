Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude Officially Sign With Virginia Basketball
Tony Bennett officially announced the signing of 2023 recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude on Wednesday
UVA Women's Basketball Officially Signs Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee
Coach Mox officially signed the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the nation
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in win over North Carolina Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
WDBJ7.com
FFE Team of the Week: E.C. Glass High School
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week saw the fall of the final undefeated high school football team in the Roanoke Valley, when E.C. Glass beat LCA 26-14. The victory also forced a three-way split of the Seminole district title between Glass, LCA, and Heritage. Head Coach Jeff Woody says the...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty men’s basketball begins season with 104-38 win over Regent
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames grabbed a 104-38 win in their first game of the season against Regent. Darius McGhee downed 17 points, grabbed two rebounds and had two assists. Liberty goes on the road at No. 19 Alabama Friday.
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
macaronikid.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
WDBJ7.com
Organization helps neighbors in Rockbridge area
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Relief Association (RARA) was started 50 years ago by several amazing local women. They sat around a kitchen table to discuss how to allow neighbors to support neighbors when someone was struggling to make ends meet, and the non-profit organization was born. Since then, this organization has stayed committed to its community, and to the belief that everyone deserves nutritious food and warm, safe shelter.
WDBJ7.com
Candidates issue statements as election results develop
(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:. “I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Turkey Trot provides more than meals this Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is more than an annual community tradition – each registration feeds TWO families. All proceeds from the Lynchburg Turkey Trot will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, continue to provide resources and services to bridge the gap for families weathering this storm, and support the ongoing programs at HumanKind including maternal health, foster care, mental health, early head start, parenting support, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organizations connect with neighborhoods impacted by recent gun violence
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy to hear the sound of gunshots in your neighborhood. That’s why “One Community One Voice” and organizations like the Lynchburg Police, got out Wednesday to connect with people in neighborhoods that have recently experienced it. ”We need to, as...
Comments / 0