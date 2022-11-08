ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in win over North Carolina Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FFE Team of the Week: E.C. Glass High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week saw the fall of the final undefeated high school football team in the Roanoke Valley, when E.C. Glass beat LCA 26-14. The victory also forced a three-way split of the Seminole district title between Glass, LCA, and Heritage. Head Coach Jeff Woody says the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Organization helps neighbors in Rockbridge area

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Relief Association (RARA) was started 50 years ago by several amazing local women. They sat around a kitchen table to discuss how to allow neighbors to support neighbors when someone was struggling to make ends meet, and the non-profit organization was born. Since then, this organization has stayed committed to its community, and to the belief that everyone deserves nutritious food and warm, safe shelter.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Candidates issue statements as election results develop

(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:. “I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Turkey Trot provides more than meals this Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is more than an annual community tradition – each registration feeds TWO families. All proceeds from the Lynchburg Turkey Trot will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, continue to provide resources and services to bridge the gap for families weathering this storm, and support the ongoing programs at HumanKind including maternal health, foster care, mental health, early head start, parenting support, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

