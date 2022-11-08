ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay

Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing Monday (November 7) night were pending Tuesday (November 8) morning before finally being revealed at around 10:00 a.m. ET. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lite 98.7

Finally! Powerball Numbers For Historic $2.04 Billion Jackpot Drawn 12 Hours Later

The wait is finally over. After a security glitch, the winning Powerball numbers for the largest jackpot in history have been revealed. A technical error with security protocols delayed the historic drawing for Monday, November 7. “Due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball...
Seacoast Current

Did Anyone Win the $2.4 Billion Powerball Jackpot?

Monday night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an unprecedented $2.4 billion was delayed due to security protocols but was finally drawn Tuesday morning. The numbers drawn were 10 – 33 – 41 – 47 - 56 and Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. One ticket sold in California matched the five white numbers and Powerball won the jackpot which had a cash value of $997.6 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. ​​The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
NECN

Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing

UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy